Cabot Prime Plus Week Ending January 31, 2025

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the wild week that was, with the huge AI maelstrom on Monday followed by a very impressive snapback--though, to this point, just about all the indexes and growth measures he watches are neutral. Still, he sees more good than bad out there and is keying off the next couple of weeks: If the market can break out and leading stocks react well to earnings, there should be tons of merchandise to own.

Stocks Discussed: CRWD, OKTA, CYBR, NET, SHOP, DUOL, XLI, DE, TOST, FOUR, IBIT, CRDO, MRVL, AVGO

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad take a deep dive on DeepSeek and explore what it means for the AI narrative and the biggest winners of the last two years. Then, they discuss this week’s Fed meeting, Powell’s acknowledgment that 2% is a loose target and changes to their announcement language. Finally, they talk about recent outperformance by gold and metals, Tesla’s latest announcements and Magnificent Seven earnings. For more details about the offer mentioned in today’s episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

RECENT BUY AND SELL ACTIVITY

This table lists stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issues or Updates.

Portfolio Updates This Week

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue January 23: After a rough few weeks, the market’s recent rally has been welcome, improving the overall evidence ... though not quite yet in a decisive manner, as the intermediate-term trend is mostly neutral (those close to a buy signal) and many stocks are still toying with resistance. That’s descriptive and not predictive, though, so we did do some buying today, though we’re starting small and will look to build if the buyers stay at it.

Tonight’s issue talks about all of our market thoughts and goes over all of our stocks (including some long-time holdings that are perking up), as well as reviewing a couple of industry groups that are showing intriguing strength after tough down periods.

Bi-weekly Update January 30: WHAT TO DO NOW: It’s been a typically volatile January, with this week’s huge convulsions among AI stocks the latest crosscurrent to deal with. Overall, the top-down evidence is mostly neutral at this point, and leading stocks are in a similar boat as last week—improving, but without much decisive buying so far. To be fair, we’d like to put some money to work and could do so soon (next day or two) if we get the right setup, but tonight we’ll stand pat and look for signs big investors are getting involved. In the Model Portfolio, we cut our loss in Marvell (MRVL) on a special bulletin Monday, though most of our stocks are acting well and tonight we’re placing On Holding (ONON) back on Buy as it looks to be resuming its overall uptrend. Our cash position is right around 50%.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue January 27: We’ll let everyone else fight it out over the meaning and truthfulness of the DeepSeek revelations—as always, we’ll stay focused on the actual evidence, and here’s what we see: First off, the broad AI infrastructure areas look very iffy; the odds favor most chips, networking and electricity stocks are in the so-called penalty box. That said, the rest of the market took on water today but didn’t look abnormal. We do view the dramatic action as a yellow flag but we’re also not panicking as many of the names that had begun to perk up/break out are still acting well enough. We think it’s prudent to drop our Market Monitor back to a level 6 and take things on a stock-by-stock basis from here.

This week’s list does have a couple of AI-related names that got whacked, but the rest are from other areas that look fine. Our Top Pick is a name that looks like it’s finally, decisively changed character. Start small and aim for dips.

Movers & Shakers January 31: January has lived up to its reputation in 2025, with plenty of volatility, cross-currents and news-driven moves, highlighted by this week’s huge AI infrastructure selloff and partial recovery while the broad market improved.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue January 8: California is burning and the rest of the country is in a deep freeze. It seems like a metaphor for the mixed messages we’ve been getting from the market in recent weeks, with stocks running very hot and cold since the start of December as the major indexes have mostly held near their highs but the under-the-surface action has been wobbly at best. The last six weeks have been rough on small caps in particular. As both a value investor and a contrarian, that spells opportunity!

So today, we add one of the highest-profile, more beaten-down small-cap stocks out there to our Buy Low Opportunities Portfolio. The stock is miles from its Covid-era highs, but it’s starting to build momentum for the first time in years: shares have tripled since bottoming five months ago. And it’s a name virtually everyone knows.

Details inside.

Weekly Update January 30: There are a lot of things the stock market can handle.

In 2024 alone, stocks advanced more than 20% despite two major overseas wars raging, high interest rates, stubborn inflation, escalating unemployment, a toss-up presidential election in which one of the candidates changed midsummer, tepid consumer confidence, etc. That’s because, aside from Kamala Harris replacing Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate less than four months before the election, most of these potential headwinds were known. What Wall Street fears most is the unknown. And that’s why DeepSeek rattled markets on Monday.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue January 28: Something called DeepSeek out of China helped bring the rally in U.S. stocks to a screeching halt to start the week. Artificial intelligence stocks, in particular, are taking it on the chin, as it appears the Chinese firm may have found a cheaper, just-as-advanced alternative that’s rattling the likes of even Nvidia (NVDA). Chances are, the selling is overdone. But it’s a good time to look for overseas alternatives. And today, we add a Dutch company that plays an essential role in global travel – and one that’s taking advantage of the many missteps of its larger U.S. rival. It’s a stock that was first recommended by Carl Delfeld in Cabot Explorer.

Details inside.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue January 16: In theory, and often as we prefer, in practice, corporate profits drive stock prices.

J.P. Morgan’s (JPM) booming profits are a testament to this, but what’s behind the profits?

It seems that recently, and perhaps even more in 2025, macro issues will drive the direction of markets and sector trends.

Identifying trends and allocating money to the right sectors and picking the leaders in these sectors is increasingly important. Those that follow the Fed and try to predict the direction of interest rates are one example of this macro-oriented strategy.

Bi-weekly Update January 23: The Trump Administration is off and running along with Cabot Explorer stocks as markets closely watch the potential for tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico.

Mexico and Canada are America’s two largest trade partners, and both countries are bracing for major economic disruption should Trump follow through. Mexico and Canada send about 80% of their exports to the U.S. Market turbulence in stocks based in Mexico or Canada could create an opportunity for us.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Monthly Issue January 8: Editorial Note: With the market closed tomorrow, January 9, we’ve bumped up this week’s Issue to today.

At the end of 2024, we were in a “buy now to win tomorrow” type market. Now, we’re in more of a “buy now to win in the coming quarters” type market.

Given this backdrop, our first portfolio addition of the year is a lower-risk, high-quality software company specializing in digital banking solutions. It’s the fastest grower in its space and is on pace to deliver its first full-year profit in 2025.

Like a lot of stocks in both the software and financial arenas, shares of this company have been a little weak lately. I think that’s good – we can step in at a price modestly lower than just a few weeks ago.

Weekly Update January 30: Small caps are up a very, very small amount over the last week. In fact, the S&P 600 SmallCap Index has hardly moved over the last five sessions.

I think that’s remarkable given everything that’s gone on lately.

The DeepSeek drama inspired a truly magnificent wipeout for the broad market on Monday. And we had an FOMC meeting yesterday that barely registered on the S&P 600.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue January 8: While the outlook for 2025 is positive, things are changing.

Sure, this bull market has driven the S&P 500 nearly 70% higher. But most of the gains are from technology stocks. Until this past summer, nearly all the bull market returns were driven by technology. The rest of the market had done very little.

But the rest of the market is waking up. While artificial intelligence (AI) will likely continue to be a powerful growth catalyst, its dominance over everything else might not be as pronounced in 2025 as it has been in the past. Earnings for other stocks are catching up.

The earning growth difference between the “Magnificent 7” companies and the other 493 S&P 500 companies is expected to plummet from 27.8% last year to 8.3% this year. The rest of the market is cheap, has momentum, and will likely get hot this year as stocks experience an earnings growth spike that could last for years.

In this issue, I highlight a healthcare stock that looks highly promising in 2025. It is poised in front of the aging population megatrend, which makes a successful pick so much easier, and it will likely experience a sizable earning spike in the years ahead. It is an existing portfolio stock of which half the shares were sold last year. It’s a great time to buy back the other half.

Weekly Update January 29: The catalyst that has driven this market higher for more than two years got punched in the face on Monday. Is it the end of the gravy train or just an overreaction?

Stocks came crashing down on Monday. The S&P 500 was down almost 2% and lost most of this year’s gains in one day. The tech-laden Nasdaq index fell more than 3%. It was all because of some upstart Chinese company.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue January 15: Our first Issue of 2025 highlights a variety of solid growth names that have been acting well despite the recent dip in the market. As always, this Issue should have something for everyone.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue January 28: Despite some wobbles early in January, the S&P 500 closed at a new all-time high on Thursday. And even though the indexes pulled back marginally on Friday, by week’s end the S&P 500 had gained 1.7%, the Dow had rallied 1.83% and the Nasdaq had added 1.53% (though the Nasdaq got hit again on Monday, led lower by AI stocks).

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue January 28: January was shaping up to be another stellar month for stocks. The S&P 500 closed last week 3.73% higher for the month.

But stocks came crashing down on Monday when a Chinese start-up claimed that its highly popular AI assistant performs equally as well as leading models at much cheaper prices and using far less data. It calls into question the anticipated demand growth for AI.

But the selloff is probably an overreaction. This is the problem with high-flying stocks. Any bad news gets dramatically amplified because euphoria is so easy to disappoint. The AI catalyst is still very real. But it may have gotten ahead of itself. A day like Monday was bound to happen. It also creates opportunity.

In this issue, I highlight one of the best technology stocks on the market. It was riding high for good reasons, rapidly growing profits. Monday’s overreaction prompted the worst selloff of the stock in years. There is likely to be a bounce back and the stock can generate very high-priced calls.

Weekly Update January 21: A week ago, the market was teetering on the brink. But it teetered in the right direction.

The benchmark ten-year Treasury rate had soared above 4.8%, dangerously close to the late 2023 peak of about 5%. December CPI inflation was reported last week. A bad number could have thrust the 10-year rate above the peak, almost certainly prompting a selloff in stocks. But Wall Street was happy with the number and things went the other way.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue January 29: Lost in the frenzy surrounding all things AI are companies that fall under the “boring but important” category. This includes producers of everyday things we often take for granted but which are nonetheless crucial for the smooth functioning of countless segments of the economy. To be fair, these otherwise “boring” industries quite often provide investors with outsized opportunities for profit due to their under-the-radar nature.

Weekly Update January 31: In today’s note, we discuss pertinent developments for some of the stocks in the portfolio, including Alcoa (AA), Atlassian (TEAM), Fidelity National Services (FIS), Paramount Global (PARA) and Starbucks (SBUX).

Cabot Cannabis Investor

Monthly Issue January 29: As has been the case for the past decade, the fate of cannabis stocks lies largely in the hands of politicians.

Cannabis companies have been getting solid support from state-level politicians. Forty states now allow sales of medical cannabis.

Sure, they are permitting too many stores, and that is putting downward pressure on pricing. At some point, the market sorts that out. Prices will fall to a point where it is no longer that enticing to bring on new supply, yet companies will have gotten lean enough to produce profits. We are not there yet. But we will get there.

Monthly Update January 8: Here are my top eight predictions for the cannabis sector for 2025.

1. Cannabis rescheduling goes through

Promises made, promises kept. Trump loves a “deep state” challenge. Put these two together, and it seems probable that rescheduling could happen in 2025.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine January: Inflation is still a problem for many Americans, and it feels unavoidable when it shows up every day at the dining room table. We may not be able to control the price of goods, but this month we’re fighting back against inflation by spending smarter with nine tips that can help keep inflation from busting your budget.

Stock of the Month January 10: Welcome to our 2025 TOP PICKS issue! Our Cabot analysts have kindly shared their top stock ideas for this year. And you’ll find that they include a variety of companies that should be attractive to investors of all styles—growth, value, dividend payers, and companies on the cusp of turning around—as well as small, mid, and large-cap stocks. I hope you’ll find one or more to your liking!

But first, let’s take a look at the economy and the markets and talk about what’s in store for this year.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Mike: I own 645 shares of Nvidia (NVDA) in a Roth IRA. Should I sell or hold? I am feeling nervous even though it came back yesterday. What kind of stop would you put on it?

Mike: So I can’t give overly personal advice, but if you have a good-sized position (whatever that means to you), I would tend to trim on this bounce and see how it goes, maybe selling less than half but some chunk and holding the rest. I do think there’s a chance (20%?) this was one big shakeout, but I think the bigger odds are that stuff like NVDA will need more time to rest – and possibly worse. Thus, I’d favor lightening up and then watching it carefully in the coming days/weeks.