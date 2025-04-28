Cabot Prime Plus Week Ending April 25, 2025

Latest Summary

In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon talks about evidence of peak bearishness among investors but significant improvement in the stock market. He discusses how the threat of tariffs remains an overhang but that Q1 earnings season has, thus far, been better than expected. Tyler then reviews a number of stocks that continue to outperform, highlights some crooked charts among companies that have beat expectations, and wraps things up with a few names that might be worth considering now.

Stocks Discussed: NFLX, SFM, T, SPOT, HAS, RMD, ISRG, PEN, NOW, GOOG, IHI, IGV, GEV, AXGN, BROS, BOW, ADMA

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad cover this week’s impressive market rebound, technical levels to watch for confirmation, President Trump’s cooler tone on Jerome Powell, tariff developments and why it’s appropriate to be optimistic. Then, they discuss new developments with EVs and autonomous vehicles, Tesla’s (TSLA) monster day, early earnings season winners and whether Netflix (NFLX) can become a trillion-dollar company. For more details about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue April 17: The market has bounced off of last week’s low, and given the number of secondary extremes seen during that selling panic, we think the odds are good that low will hold for a while--if not longer. That said, bottoms are usually a process, not an event. so there’s a good chance the market is now building a bottom area, which will likely prove hectic on a day-to-day basis (as we’ve seen this week) but allow the leaders of the next advance to start separating from the pack.

That’s a first step, and we’re busy building our watch list--but when you look at the primary evidence, all of it remains negative, as the trends of most everything are still down. Thus, while we won’t rule out a small new position or two if the market continues to stabilize, we’re remaining very close to shore and keeping our eyes on the big prize -- hopping on some new leaders early in the next sustained uptrend.

Bi-weekly Update April 24: WHAT TO DO NOW: Start to slowly come off the sideline. Our Cabot Trend Lines and Cabot Tides remain negative, and most stocks are still south of key moving averages, so we’re remaining overall defensive—but today our Three Day Thrust indicator flashed, and while that doesn’t preclude some near-term volatility, it does hint that a bottom could be in and a good-sized rally will evolve down the road. That’s not a reason to buy willy-nilly, but given our monstrous cash hoard, we are slowly coming off the sidelines with two new small buys, adding half-sized stakes in Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) and Penumbra (PEN). Our cash position will still be around 75% after these buys; as always, we’ll follow the market from here in terms of more new buys—or backing off.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue April 21: The market continues to exhibit softness on persistent worries over (what else?) the tariff situation, and it’s clear that a re-test of the recent lows is underway. While there are some encouraging signs on the technical front, the primary evidence is still negative, with the major indexes remaining under their key trend lines. Bottom line: Patience will likely be needed before a sustained advance can develop. Accordingly, we’ll keep our Market Monitor at level 3.

This week’s list has a fair number of stocks that should be able to shake off tariff-induced headwinds. Our Top Pick is showing solid relative strength and has excellent potential in a fast-growing business.

Movers & Shakers April 25: HEADS UP: I’m finishing up a soiree with the kiddos so this week’s M&S update will be on the briefer side. I’ll be back at my desk Monday for another Top Ten issue.

==

After a tough slide Monday, the market has been very impressive this week, with three straight solid and broad-based gains. Heading into Friday, the S&P is up nearly 4% while the Nasdaq is up more than 5%.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue April 3: U.S. stocks remain paralyzed by tariff fears, but not energy stocks. They’re the best-performing S&P 500 sector by far this year, more than doubling the return of any other sector. And yet, they remain the most undervalued sector by virtually every measure. So this month, we add a large-cap energy stock to the Cabot Value Investor portfolio that has a yearslong history of not only outperforming the market, but blowing it out of the water. But after a slow start to the year, it’s trading at a rare discount. We think it has immediate upside – and a high dividend yield should hold us over until it gets there.

Details inside.

Weekly Update April 24: The market took a turn for the better this week as President Trump backed off his criticisms of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and indicated there may be some wiggle room on his sky-high tariffs on China. Those served as a sigh of relief for investors, and stocks surged on Tuesday and Wednesday, though the S&P 500 is only up about 1% since we last wrote.

Stocks are still below their April highs, and down more than 8.5% year to date, but volatility is declining and it seems increasingly possible that a bottom was formed in early April.

Cabot Stock of the Week

Weekly Issue April 21: Another down week – and down day – for stocks as tariff and inflation anxieties continue to run rampant. We may be headed toward a re-test of the post-Liberation Day lows from the beginning of the month. Fortunately, most of our stocks are holding up well, with no big losses in the last week despite a 4.3% decline in the S&P 500. In fact, a number of our stocks are thriving. Today, we add another stock that’s going against the grain of the market. It’s a new recommendation from Tyler Laundon to his Cabot Early Opportunities audience. It’s the kind of all-weather holding that can keep its head above water in this volatile market – and perhaps thrive if/when the tariff dam finally breaks.

Details inside.

Cabot Explorer

Bi-weekly Issue April 24: Markets recovered some gains yesterday following a climb down on both stiff reciprocal China tariffs and speculation that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell might be fired. Explorer stocks had a good week with Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) up 9%, while DBS Bank (DBSDY) shares were up 7.7% this week following last week’s 6.9% gain.

Today, we add a new ETF with exposure to a very particular European sector that should be immune to the ongoing tariff wars.

Bi-weekly Update April 17: As markets weigh tariff and trade risks, we will continue our efforts to protect assets through portfolio rebalancing while remaining alert to trading opportunities. Our diversified and global Explorer stocks are doing well.

International investors will be important at the margin since they account for 18% of U.S. stock ownership.

The retreat of the U.S. dollar, down 10% in the last six months, and the emerging premium for U.S. bond markets is leading to higher yields (interest rates).

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Monthly Issue April 3: Today’s addition is a profitable small-cap MedTech company specializing in products to treat peripheral nerve injuries.

Management has a number of growth-oriented irons in the fire. And I think the company could be an attractive acquisition target.

While the sock has been relatively stable in this increasingly volatile market, we’ll still start with a half-sized position, just in case.

Weekly Update April 24: The Trump administration’s apparent effort to de-escalate its tariff war with China has been meet with statements from Chinese officials saying there are no ongoing trade talks with the U.S. and that all pronouncements of progress in negotiation are groundless.

Still, the market has begun to factor in a “less bad” outcome than was being contemplated last week.

It has helped significantly that Trump backed away from what seemed like a very clear desire to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which caused another spike in market panic last week.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue April 9: The S&P crashed more than 5% on consecutive days last week for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. The index came within a whisker of a bear market, down 20% from the high on a closing basis.

It’s easy to get spooked out of the market these days. Few people believe the market has hit bottom when it does. Unheeded warnings play over in your mind as Judgement Day seems to have arrived. Stocks were overvalued. The trade war will cause a global recession. Excesses of the last several decades are being called. It’s time to get out of the market and save yourself.

Markets are emotionally driven in the short term. Fear and greed tend to be the dominant forces. But over time, emotions take a back seat to money and profits. When the market tanks, our emotions tell us to run for the hills. But history tells us it’s the best time to invest.

There are some truly stellar stocks in the portfolio that have generated returns comparable to the most successful stocks on the market. The problem is that these stocks are rarely cheap. But the recent market has put these phenomenal investments back within reach.

The recent panic has provided a rare entry point. Even if prices fall further before they rise, these stocks can easily make up for lost time when they move higher again. In this issue, I highlight two of the best stocks in the market to own at valuations not seen in years.

Weekly Update April 23: The wild ride continues. After a crazy first few weeks of April, this week has continued in the same vein, with a big down day on Monday and a big up day on Tuesday. This might last a while longer.

It’s been a tough market. The S&P started this week down about 6% for the month of April, over 10% YTD, and over 14% from the high. And that was before Monday’s selloff. It is entirely possible that the market falls back to a new low and an official bear market.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue April 16: Despite the crazy market, there are still stocks out there that are acting extremely well.

This month’s Issue covers five standout performers in the sports betting, gold mining, natural foods, insurance and pharma markets.

Cabot Profit Booster

Weekly Issue April 22: Before we dive into this week’s covered call idea we need to address our stock positions coming out of April expiration, all of which we are going to sell as the market continues to be under pressure.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue April 22: It’s been a tough market. The S&P started this week down about 6% for the month of April, over 10% YTD, and over 14% from the high. And that was before Monday’s selloff. It is entirely possible that the market falls back to a new low and an official bear market.

The tariff uncertainty is continuing, and it could get worse. A bad headline could roil the market any day. We’re not out of the woods yet. The market could get worse before it gets better. But it will get better at some point.

Weekly Update April 15: The market got a reprieve last week. But we’re probably not out of the woods yet.

The S&P 500 came about as close to a bear market as you can get early last week. In fact, it hit the 20% mark down from the high on an intraday basis twice. But it’s not an official bear market until the closing price falls below 20%. The S&P seemed to have one foot on a bear market and the other foot on a banana peel. Then last Wednesday happened.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue March 26: In uncertain times like these, it’s only natural that defensive-minded investors are gravitating to healthcare stocks. After all, this space is characterized by consistent demand for essential products and services that millions rely on, regardless of the state of the economy. (Additionally, many of the companies in this category offer dividends that can be considered quite attractive during market sell-offs.)

While the sector itself has only lately returned to favor, a number of consumer-facing healthcare companies remain out of Wall Street’s good graces and under the public’s radar—including some which provide critical staple products for the everyday needs of consumers.

One of those companies is today’s turnaround recommendation.

Weekly Update April 25: In today’s note, we discuss pertinent developments for some of the stocks in the portfolio, including Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), Centuri Holdings (CTRI), GE Aerospace (GE), Intel (INTC), Paramount Global (PARA), SLB Ltd. (SLB) and UiPath (PATH).

Centuri Holdings (CTRI) remains a strong performer in light of the tariff backdrop and thanks also to recent award wins.

Cabot Cannabis Investor

Monthly Issue March 26: The cannabis sector remains unloved as investors abandon hope that President Donald Trump will come through on his campaign promise to reschedule the drug.

Moving cannabis to Schedule III from Schedule I under the Controlled Substances Act would help cannabis companies by obviating an IRS rule that prohibits them from deducting operating expenses (Rule 280E).

I continue to think Trump will live up to his “promises made, promises kept” mantra. It will take some time, because he’s obviously active on many fronts, and cannabis reform does not rise to the level of top priority. Polls continue to show the majority of voters favor reform, particularly younger voters. So, there’s a favorable political angle for conservatives in cannabis reform. Cannabis sales growth continues to be particularly strong (6.2%) in Missouri, a red state.

Monthly Update April 9: It’s time to buy stocks more aggressively.

That’s the case for stocks in general, but also cannabis stocks. Most cannabis companies aren’t really affected by tariffs. But their stocks have been hit recently by the shift to “risk-off” mode among investors.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine May: Artificial intelligence is everywhere these days, from your email spam filters to customer service chatbots to phone systems, but does it belong in your portfolio? This month, we’ll learn more about the growing use of AI in day-to-day life, how it operates, how companies are leveraging artificial intelligence to manage investments, and whether you should trust these automated tools to make (or help you make) investing decisions.

Stock of the Month April 10: On the surface, the economic numbers still look pretty good. Although unemployment edged up to 4.2% from 4.1% last month, the number is still low. Jobless claims are down; jobs added, up. Manufacturing looks good, but housing continues to be weak, due to sticky prices and high interest rates.

But the good economic news is on pause, due to tariffs. Already, we’ve seen the 30-year mortgage rate rise to 6.85%, and economists are back to predicting a recession, based on rising business and consumer costs related to the tariffs—which are not yet reflected in the economic stats.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Tyler: Hey Tyler. As a contrarian during tough times I like to dig through the rubble of Good Small-Cap Companies that were once well thought of but are currently (getting) hammered. Enovix (ENVX) and FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) come to mind and I was wondering if you had to bet on one of these, which one would it be? Thank you in advance.

Tyler: I love it when somebody refers to my positions as buried in “rubble”! Perfect description - they have been just terrible. I continue to own both, however.My reasoning, and this should address your question, is that ENVX will ultimately get to production stage and when it does it “should” act like a biotech that has just received FDA approval for its first drug. Game changer. That should jolt the stock back to life and then we worry about who is buying what, how much, what the actual customer/product category ramp looks like, how many more production lines/CapEx, etc. It seems like the stock is so beat up that it’s a good value. But of course, it could fail completely.On FIP, I continue to own it because I really like the mix of infrastructure that it owns and I think this exposure is hard to come by with a smaller company. It’s somewhat encouraging that other infra stocks are beaten up as well - it’s not just FIP. I like that it has real assets that it can monetize (like the underground nat. gas storage caverns, once permitted, that nobody really knows about, i.e. the market should be surprised) and, at this price, is paying a 3%+ dividend. I have no feel for how the U.S. Steel (X) negotiations with Nippon will go, but it seems like there’s still potential there (a deal would be good, I believe, as it would open the door to transport a lot more products than just from X, who FIP bought the rail branches from) and, big picture, I like the idea of owning a small slice of the U.S. railroad network if we boost manufacturing in this country. Same goes for FIP’s ports, though it’s tough to see through the current climate and get a bead on whether volumes will ramp or not. In any event, I think for somebody that can really just hold on and wait that FIP is pretty intriguing.

Totally different risk profiles (ENVX’s is higher, in my opinion). And upside in the two stocks is maybe not all that different 2 years out if things go “right”. I think if you have to choose it depends on what sounds more appealing - start-up battery manufacturing coming out of Asia or a domestic infrastructure play.