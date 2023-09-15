Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending September 15, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Profit Booster
|August 29, 2023
|Yeti (YETI)
|Buy
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|August 30, 2023
|Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
|Buy
|Cabot Growth Investor
|August 31, 2023
|Noble (NE)
|Buy Another Half
|Cabot Growth Investor
|August 31, 2023
|CrowdStrike (CRWD)
|Buy a Half
|Cabot Income Advisor
|September 5, 2023
|Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)
|Sell
|Cabot Income Advisor
|September 5, 2023
|Intel Corporation (INTC)
|Sell
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|September 7, 2023
|Remitly (RELY)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|September 11, 2023
|DoubleVerify (DV)
|Sell
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|September 11, 2023
|Alibaba (BABA)
|Buy