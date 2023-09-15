Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending September 15, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Profit BoosterAugust 29, 2023Yeti (YETI)Buy
Cabot Turnaround LetterAugust 30, 2023Advance Auto Parts (AAP)Buy
Cabot Growth InvestorAugust 31, 2023Noble (NE)Buy Another Half
Cabot Growth InvestorAugust 31, 2023CrowdStrike (CRWD)Buy a Half
Cabot Income AdvisorSeptember 5, 2023Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)Sell
Cabot Income AdvisorSeptember 5, 2023Intel Corporation (INTC)Sell
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialSeptember 7, 2023Remitly (RELY)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekSeptember 11, 2023DoubleVerify (DV)Sell
Cabot Stock of the WeekSeptember 11, 2023Alibaba (BABA)Buy
