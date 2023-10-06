Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending October 6, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Income Advisor September 5, 2023 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Sell Cabot Income Advisor September 5, 2023 Intel Corporation (INTC) Sell Cabot Value Investor September 19, 2023 Philip Morris International (PM) Buy Cabot Turnaround Letter September 28, 2023 Ammo, Inc. (POWW) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week October 2, 2023 Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NOPMF) Sell Cabot Stock of the Week October 2, 2023 NextEra Energy (NEE) Sell Cabot Stock of the Week October 2, 2023 AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (MSOS) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities October 3, 2023 Zillow (ZG) Sell Cabot Growth Investor October 4, 2023 Noble (NE) Sell 1/3 Cabot Growth Investor October 4, 2023 Celsius (CELH) Sell Cabot Dividend Investor October 4, 2023 Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) Sell Cabot Explorer October 5, 2023 Neo Performance (NOPMF) Sell Cabot Explorer October 5, 2023 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Buy Cabot Small-Cap Confidential October 5, 2023 Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Buy