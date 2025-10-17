Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending October 17, 2025
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|October 13, 2025
|Byrna Technologies (BYRN)
|Sell
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|October 13, 2025
|D.R. Horton (DHI)
|Sell
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|October 13, 2025
|Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE)
|Sell
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|October 13, 2025
|Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN)
|Sell
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|October 13, 2025
|CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF)
|Buy