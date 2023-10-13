Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending October 13, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Income Advisor
|September 5, 2023
|Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)
|Sell
|Cabot Income Advisor
|September 5, 2023
|Intel Corporation (INTC)
|Sell
|Cabot Value Investor
|September 19, 2023
|Philip Morris International (PM)
|Buy
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|September 28, 2023
|Ammo, Inc. (POWW)
|Buy
|Cabot Explorer
|October 5, 2023
|Neo Performance (NOPMF)
|Sell
|Cabot Explorer
|October 5, 2023
|Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|October 9, 2023
|Terex (TEX)
|Sell
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|October 9, 2023
|SI-Bone (SIBN)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|October 9, 2023
|Eli Lilly (LLY)
|Sell 1/4
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|October 11, 2023
|McKesson Corporation (MCK)
|Buy
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|October 11, 2023
|McKesson Corporation (MCK)
|Buy
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|October 12, 2023
|TransMedics (TMDX)
|Sell 1/4
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|October 12, 2023
|SI-Bone (SIBN)
|Sell
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|October 12, 2023
|Gates Industrial Corp, plc (GTES)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|October 12, 2023
|Noble (NE)
|Sell 1/3
|Cabot Growth Investor
|October 13, 2023
|Uber (UBER)
|Sell 1/3
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|October 13, 2023
|Comfort Systems (FIX)
|Sell