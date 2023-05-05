Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending May 5, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Dividend Investor April 25, 2023 NextEra Energy (NEE) Buy 1/2 Position Cabot Explorer April 27, 2023 Polestar (PSNY) Hold a Half Cabot Growth Investor April 27, 2023 Allegro Micro (ALGM) Sold Cabot Growth Investor April 27, 2023 Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO) Sell One-third, Hold the Rest Cabot Growth Investor April 27, 2023 Wingstop (WING) Sell One-third, Hold the Rest Cabot Stock of the Week May 1, 2023 On Holding (ONON) Bought Cabot Value Investor May 2, 2023 NOV, Inc. (NOV) Bought Cabot Small-Cap Confidential May 4, 2023 Si-Bone (SIBN) Bought Cabot Explorer May 4, 2023 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) Bought