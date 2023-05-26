Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending May 26, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Micro-Cap Insider May 17, 2023 Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Buy under 0.75 Cabot Growth Investor May 17, 2023 On Holding (ONON) Sell Cabot Explorer May 18, 2023 ConocoPhillips (COP) Bought Cabot Small-Cap Confidential May 18, 2023 Huron Consulting (HURN) Sold Cabot Stock of the Week May 22, 2023 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Bought Cabot Stock of the Week May 22, 2023 Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES) Sold Cabot Stock of the Week May 22, 2023 Realty Income (O) Sold Cabot Stock of the Week May 22, 2023 Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Hold Cabot Early Opportunities May 22, 2023 Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Sell 1/3, Hold 1/3 Cabot Early Opportunities May 22, 2023 Rivian (RIVN) Buy Second Half Cabot Value Investor May 23, 2023 Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Bought Cabot Dividend Investor May 24, 2023 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Sold 1/2 Cabot Turnaround Letter May 24, 2023 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Sold Cabot Explorer May 25, 2023 Kimberly-Clark de México (KCDMY) Sold Cabot Early Opportunities May 25, 2023 e.l.f (ELF) Buy Half Cabot Early Opportunities May 25, 2023 Snowflake (SNOW) Buy