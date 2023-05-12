Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending May 12, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|April 25, 2023
|NextEra Energy (NEE)
|Buy 1/2 Position
|Cabot Growth Investor
|April 27, 2023
|Allegro Micro (ALGM)
|Sold
|Cabot Growth Investor
|April 27, 2023
|Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO)
|Sell One-third, Hold the Rest
|Cabot Growth Investor
|April 27, 2023
|Wingstop (WING)
|Sell One-third, Hold the Rest
|Cabot Value Investor
|May 2, 2023
|NOV, Inc. (NOV)
|Bought
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|May 8, 2023
|Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
|Bought
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|May 8, 2023
|Cisco Systems (CSCO)
|Sold
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|May 8, 2023
|Sensata Technologies (ST)
|Hold
|Cabot Micro-Cap Insider
|May 10, 2023
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
(TPHS)
|Bought
|Cabot Micro-Cap Insider
|May 10, 2023
|Opera Limited (OPRA)
|Sold
|Cabot Micro-Cap Insider
|May 10, 2023
|Magenta (MGTA)
|Hold
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|May 11, 2023
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)
|Bought
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|May 11, 2023
|M/I Homes (MHO)
|Sold 1/2
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|May 11, 2023
|Kraken Robotics (KRKNF)
|Sold
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|May 11, 2023
|Shift4 (FOUR)
|Hold
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|May 11, 2023
|Rani Therapeutics (RANI)
|Sold