Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Cabot Prime Plus Logo
Cabot Prime Plus

Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending May 12, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Dividend InvestorApril 25, 2023NextEra Energy (NEE)Buy 1/2 Position
Cabot Growth InvestorApril 27, 2023Allegro Micro (ALGM)Sold
Cabot Growth InvestorApril 27, 2023Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO)Sell One-third, Hold the Rest
Cabot Growth InvestorApril 27, 2023Wingstop (WING)Sell One-third, Hold the Rest
Cabot Value InvestorMay 2, 2023NOV, Inc. (NOV)Bought
Cabot Stock of the WeekMay 8, 2023Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)Bought
Cabot Stock of the WeekMay 8, 2023Cisco Systems (CSCO)Sold
Cabot Stock of the WeekMay 8, 2023Sensata Technologies (ST)Hold
Cabot Micro-Cap InsiderMay 10, 2023Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
(TPHS)		Bought
Cabot Micro-Cap InsiderMay 10, 2023Opera Limited (OPRA)Sold
Cabot Micro-Cap InsiderMay 10, 2023Magenta (MGTA) Hold
Cabot Stock of the MonthMay 11, 2023Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)Bought
Cabot Stock of the MonthMay 11, 2023M/I Homes (MHO)Sold 1/2
Cabot Stock of the MonthMay 11, 2023Kraken Robotics (KRKNF)Sold
Cabot Stock of the MonthMay 11, 2023Shift4 (FOUR)Hold
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialMay 11, 2023Rani Therapeutics (RANI)Sold
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.