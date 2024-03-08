Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending March 8, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Stock of the Week February 26, 2024 Netflix (NFLX) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week February 26, 2024 10x Genomics (TXG) Sell Cabot Income Advisor February 27, 2024 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Buy Cabot Income Advisor February 27, 2024 Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities February 27, 2024 Leonardo DRS (DRS) Buy Cabot Explorer February 29, 2024 Sea Limited (SE) Buy a Half Cabot Explorer February 29, 2024 WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ) Buy Cabot Small-Cap Confidential February 29, 2024 Liquidity Solutions (LQDT Buy Cabot Growth Investor February 29, 2024 Applovin (APP) Buy a Half Cabot Growth Investor February 29, 2024 Nutanix (NTNX) Hold to Buy Cabot Growth Investor March 1, 2024 Elastic (ESTC) Sell Half, Hold the Rest