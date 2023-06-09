Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 9, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|May 31, 2023
|Dua
|Buy
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|May 31, 2023
|Snowflake (SNOW)
|Buy
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|May 31, 2023
|Tesla (TSLA)
|Buy
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|June 1, 2023
|Duolingo (DUOL)
|Buy
|Cabot Micro-Cap Insider
|June 1, 2023
|NexPoint Diversified (NXDT)
|Sold
|Cabot Growth Investor
|June 1, 2023
|Celsius (CELH)
|Buy a Half
|Cabot Growth Investor
|June 1, 2023
|Inspire Medical (INSP)
|Buy a Half
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|June 2, 2023
|Samsara (IOT)
|Sold
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|June 5, 2023
|ServiceNow (NOW)
|Buy
|Cabot Income Advisor
|June 6, 2023
|Hess Corporation (HES)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|June 8, 2023
|Kraken Robotics Inc. (KRKNF)
|Sold
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|June 8, 2023
|Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN)
|Sold
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|June 8, 2023
|M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO)
|Sold
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|June 8, 2023
|TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX)
|Sold 1/4, Hold 3/4
|Cabot Value Investor
|June 9, 2023
|Molson Coors (TAP)
|Sold