Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 9, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Dividend Investor May 31, 2023 Dua Buy Cabot Dividend Investor May 31, 2023 Snowflake (SNOW) Buy Cabot Turnaround Letter May 31, 2023 Tesla (TSLA) Buy Cabot Small-Cap Confidential June 1, 2023 Duolingo (DUOL) Buy Cabot Micro-Cap Insider June 1, 2023 NexPoint Diversified (NXDT) Sold Cabot Growth Investor June 1, 2023 Celsius (CELH) Buy a Half Cabot Growth Investor June 1, 2023 Inspire Medical (INSP) Buy a Half Cabot Early Opportunities June 2, 2023 Samsara (IOT) Sold Cabot Stock of the Week June 5, 2023 ServiceNow (NOW) Buy Cabot Income Advisor June 6, 2023 Hess Corporation (HES) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month June 8, 2023 Kraken Robotics Inc. (KRKNF) Sold Cabot Stock of the Month June 8, 2023 Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Sold Cabot Stock of the Month June 8, 2023 M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) Sold Cabot Stock of the Month June 8, 2023 TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) Sold 1/4, Hold 3/4 Cabot Value Investor June 9, 2023 Molson Coors (TAP) Sold