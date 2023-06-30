Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 30, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Dividend Investor June 21, 2023 ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Buy Cabot Growth Investor June 22, 2023 DraftKings (DKNG) Buy a Half Cabot Stock of the Week June 26, 2023 Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week June 26, 2023 Visa (V) Sold Cabot Income Advisor June 27, 2023 Realty Income (O) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities June 27, 2023 Xponential (XPOF) Sold Cabot Explorer June 28, 2023 International Business Machines (IBM) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities June 29, 2023 Airbnb (ABNB) Sold