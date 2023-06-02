Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 2, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|May 31, 2023
|AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)
|Buy 1/3
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|May 31, 2023
|Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)
|Sell ½
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|May 31, 2023
|Tesla (TSLA)
|Buy
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|June 1, 2023
|Duolingo (DUOL)
|Buy
|Cabot Micro-Cap Insider
|June 1, 2023
|NexPoint Diversified (NXDT)
|Sold
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|June 2, 2023
|Samsara (IOT)
|Sold
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|June 5, 2023
|ServiceNow (NOW)
|Buy
|Cabot Income Advisor
|June 6, 2023
|Hess Corporation (HES)
|Buy
|Cabot Growth Investor
|June 6, 2023
|ProShares Ultra S&P (SSO)
|Buy Another Half
|Cabot Growth Investor
|June 6, 2023
|Uber (UBER)
|Buy Another Half
|Cabot Growth Investor
|June 6, 2023
|DoubleVerify (DV)
|Buy a Half