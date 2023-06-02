Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Cabot Prime Plus Logo
Cabot Prime Plus

Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 2, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Dividend InvestorMay 31, 2023AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)Buy 1/3
Cabot Dividend InvestorMay 31, 2023Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)Sell ½
Cabot Turnaround LetterMay 31, 2023Tesla (TSLA)Buy
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialJune 1, 2023Duolingo (DUOL)Buy
Cabot Micro-Cap InsiderJune 1, 2023NexPoint Diversified (NXDT)Sold
Cabot Early Opportunities June 2, 2023Samsara (IOT)Sold
Cabot Stock of the WeekJune 5, 2023ServiceNow (NOW)Buy
Cabot Income AdvisorJune 6, 2023Hess Corporation (HES)Buy
Cabot Growth InvestorJune 6, 2023ProShares Ultra S&P (SSO)Buy Another Half
Cabot Growth InvestorJune 6, 2023Uber (UBER)Buy Another Half
Cabot Growth InvestorJune 6, 2023DoubleVerify (DV)Buy a Half
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.