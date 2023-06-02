Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 2, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Dividend Investor May 31, 2023 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Buy 1/3 Cabot Dividend Investor May 31, 2023 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Sell ½ Cabot Turnaround Letter May 31, 2023 Tesla (TSLA) Buy Cabot Small-Cap Confidential June 1, 2023 Duolingo (DUOL) Buy Cabot Micro-Cap Insider June 1, 2023 NexPoint Diversified (NXDT) Sold Cabot Early Opportunities June 2, 2023 Samsara (IOT) Sold Cabot Stock of the Week June 5, 2023 ServiceNow (NOW) Buy Cabot Income Advisor June 6, 2023 Hess Corporation (HES) Buy Cabot Growth Investor June 6, 2023 ProShares Ultra S&P (SSO) Buy Another Half Cabot Growth Investor June 6, 2023 Uber (UBER) Buy Another Half Cabot Growth Investor June 6, 2023 DoubleVerify (DV) Buy a Half