Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending June 16, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|May 31, 2023
|Tesla (TSLA)
|Buy
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|June 2, 2023
|Samsara (IOT)
|Sold
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|June 12, 2023
|DoubleVerify (DV)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|June 12, 2023
|Wingstop (WING)
|Hold
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|June 14, 2023
|NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)
|Buy
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|June 14, 2023
|Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)
|Buy
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|June 14, 2023
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)
|Buy
|Cabot Micro-Cap Insider
|June 14, 2023
|2seventy bio (TSVT)
|Buy
|Cabot Explorer
|June 15, 2023
|Corteva (CTVA)
|Sold
|Cabot Explorer
|June 15, 2023
|Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYF)
|Buy
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|June 15, 2023
|Expensify (EXFY)
|Sold
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|June 15, 2023
|Repligen (RGEN)
|Sell 1/4, Hold 1/4
|Cabot Growth Investor
|June 15, 2023
|Celsius (CELH)
|Buy Another Half
|Cabot Growth Investor
|June 15, 2023
|Monday.com (MNDY)
|New Buy a Half