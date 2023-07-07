Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending July 7, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Early Opportunities June 27, 2023Xponential (XPOF)Sold
Cabot Dividend InvestorJune 28, 2023Realty Income (O)Buy
Cabot Turnaround LetterJune 28, 2023L.B. Foster Company (FSTR)Buy
Cabot Early Opportunities June 29, 2023Airbnb (ABNB)Sold
Cabot Stock of the WeekJuly 5, 2023Terex (TEX)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekJuly 5, 2023Las Vegas Sands (LVS)Hold
Cabot Stock of the WeekJuly 5, 2023Xponential Fitness (XPOF)Sold
Cabot Small Cap ConfidentialJuly 6, 2023R1 RCM (RCM)Buy
Cabot ExplorerJuly 6, 2023Butterfly Network (BFLY)Sold
Cabot Growth InvestorJuly 6, 2023Inspire Medical (INSP)Hold
Cabot Growth InvestorJuly 6, 2023Monday.com (MND)Hold
