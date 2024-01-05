Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending January 5, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Stock of the WeekDecember 18, 2023Dave & Buster’s (PLAY)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekDecember 18, 2023BYD (BYDDY)Hold
Cabot Stock of the WeekDecember 18, 2023Krystal Biotech (KRYS)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekDecember 18, 2023McKesson Corporation (MCK)Sell
Cabot Income AdvisorDecember 19, 2023Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)Buy
Cabot Early OpportunitiesDecember 20, 2023Alight (ALIT)Buy
Cabot Early OpportunitiesDecember 20, 2023Construction Partners (ROAD)Buy
Cabot Early OpportunitiesDecember 20, 2023Crocs (CROX)Buy
Cabot Early OpportunitiesDecember 20, 2023Pinterest (PINS)Buy Half
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialDecember 21, 2023Build-A-Bear (BBW) Sell
Cabot ExplorerDecember 21, 2023Super Micro Computer (SMCI)Buy
