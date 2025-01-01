Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending January 25, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Stock of the WeekJanuary 21, 2025Reddit (RDDT)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekJanuary 21, 2025Eli Lilly (LLY)Hold
Cabot Income AdvisorJanuary 21, 2025Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CPQ)Sell
