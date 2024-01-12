Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending January 12, 2024
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|January 2, 2023
|Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|January 2, 2023
|Eli Lilly (LLY)
|Buy
|Cabot Growth Investor
|January 3, 2023
|DraftKings (DKNG)
|Sell Half
|Cabot Explorer
|January 4, 2023
|Lithium Americas (LAC)
|Sell
|Cabot Explorer
|January 4, 2023
|SK Telecom (SKM)
|Buy
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|January 4, 2023
|Weave (WEAV)
|Buy Half