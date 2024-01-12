Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Cabot Prime Plus Logo
Cabot Prime Plus

Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending January 12, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Stock of the WeekJanuary 2, 2023Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekJanuary 2, 2023Eli Lilly (LLY)Buy
Cabot Growth InvestorJanuary 3, 2023DraftKings (DKNG)Sell Half
Cabot ExplorerJanuary 4, 2023Lithium Americas (LAC)Sell
Cabot ExplorerJanuary 4, 2023SK Telecom (SKM)Buy
Cabot Small-Cap ConfidentialJanuary 4, 2023Weave (WEAV)Buy Half
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.