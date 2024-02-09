Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending February 9, 2024
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|January 29, 2024
|Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|January 29, 2024
|Intel Corp. (INTC)
|Hold
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|January 29, 2024
|Krystal Biotech (KRYS)
|Sell
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|January 31, 2024
|Baxter International (BAX)
|Buy
|Cabot Explorer
|February 1, 2024
|Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)
|Sell
|Cabot Explorer
|February 1, 2024
|Cloudflare (NET)
|Buy a Half
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|February 1, 2024
|EverQuote (EVER)
|Buy