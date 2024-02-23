Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending February 23, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Stock of the Week February 12, 2024 Qualcomm (QCOM) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week February 12, 2024 Comcast (CMCSA) Sell Cabot Value Investor February 13, 2024 Sensata Technologies (ST) Sell Cabot Income Advisor February 13, 2024 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Sell Cabot Growth Investor February 13, 2024 Arista Networks (ANET) Sell 1/3 Cabot Growth Investor February 13, 2024 PulteGroup (PHM) Hold Cabot Early Opportunities February 13, 2024 Shopify (SHOP) Hold Cabot Dividend Investor February 14, 2024 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor February 14, 2024 McKesson Corporation (MCK) Buy Cabot Value Investor February 15, 2024 Allison Transmission (ALSN) Sell Cabot Explorer February 15, 2024 WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) Sell Cabot Explorer February 15, 2024 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities February 15, 2024 Crocs (CROX) Buy