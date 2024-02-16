Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending February 16, 2024
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|February 12, 2024
|Qualcomm (QCOM)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|February 12, 2024
|Comcast (CMCSA)
|Sell
|Cabot Value Investor
|February 13, 2024
|Sensata Technologies (ST)
|Sell
|Cabot Income Advisor
|February 13, 2024
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)
|Sell
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|February 5, 2024
|Alight (ALIT)
|Sell
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|February 5, 2024
|Construction Partners (ROAD)
|Sell
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|February 5, 2024
|Gen Digital (GEN)
|Buy
|Cabot Value Investor
|February 6, 2024
|Worthington Enterprises (WOR)
|Buy
|Cabot Explorer
|February 8, 2024
|SK Telecom (SKM)
|Sell
|Cabot Explorer
|February 8, 2024
|Super Micro Computer (SMCI)
|Buy a Half to Take Partial Profits and Hold Balance
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|February 8, 2024
|Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
|Buy
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|February 8, 2024
|Alphatec (ATEC)
|Hold
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|February 8, 2024
|Liquidity Solutions (LQDT)
|Hold