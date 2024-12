Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Stock of the Week December 23, 2024 Primo Brands (PRMB) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week December 23, 2024 American Tower (AMT) Sell Cabot Stock of the Week December 23, 2024 Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) Sell Cabot Stock of the Week December 23, 2024 Moog Inc. (MOG-A) Sell