Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending December 22, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|December 11, 2023
|10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG)
|Buy
|Cabot Value Investor
|December 12, 2023
|Allison Transmission (ALSN)
|Hold
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|December 13, 2023
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|December 14, 2023
|Exscientia (EXAI)
|Buy 1/2
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|December 14, 2023
|Devon Energy (DVN)
|Sell
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|December 14, 2023
|Noble (NE)
|Sell
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|December 14, 2023
|IonQ (IONQ)
|Sell
|Cabot Explorer
|December 14, 2023
|BYD (BYDDY)
|Watch List
|Cabot Explorer
|December 14, 2023
|ConocoPhillips (COP)
|Hold a Half
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|December 14, 2023
|Alphatec (ATEC)
|Buy
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|December 14, 2023
|Enovix (ENVX)
|Buy
|Cabot Growth Investor
|December 14, 2023
|Arista Networks (ANET)
|Buy Another 1/2
|Cabot Growth Investor
|December 14, 2023
|Elastic (ESTC)
|Buy 1/2
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|December 14, 2023
|TriNet (TNET)
|Sell
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|December 14, 2023
|Dynatrace (DT)
|Sell