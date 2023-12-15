Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending December 15, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|November 9, 2023
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|November 9, 2023
|TransMedics Group (TMDX)
|Sell 1/4
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|November 29, 2023
|Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)
|Buy
|Cabot Value Investor
|November 30, 2023
|CNH Industrial (CNHI)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|December 4, 2023
|PulteGroup (PHM)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|December 4, 2023
|Alibaba (BABA)
|Sell
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|December 5, 2023
|AppLovin’ (APP)
|Sell
|Cabot Income Advisor
|December 5, 2023
|NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)
|Buy
|Cabot Growth Investor
|December 6, 2023
|Noble (NE)
|Sell
|Cabot Growth Investor
|December 6, 2023
|Pulte Homes (PHM)
|Buy Another 1/2
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|December 6, 2023
|NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)
|Buy
|Cabot Explorer
|December 7, 2023
|10x Genomics (TXG)
|Buy a 1/2
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|December 7, 2023
|Liquidity Services (LQDT)
|Buy