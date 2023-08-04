Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending August 4, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Dividend InvestorJuly 12, 2023Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)Buy
Cabot Dividend InvestorJuly 12, 2023Qualcomm (QCOM)Buy
Cabot Dividend InvestorJuly 12, 2023Intel (INTC)Buy
Cabot Turnaround LetterJuly 28, 2023Kopin Corporation (KOPN)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekJuly 31, 2023Blackstone Inc. (BX)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekJuly 31, 2023Spotify (SPOT) Hold
Cabot Stock of the WeekJuly 31, 2023AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF (MSOX)Sold
Cabot Growth InvestorAugust 1, 2023DoubleVerify (DV)Sell One Half, Hold the Rest
Cabot Small Cap ConfidentialAugust 2, 2023Terex (TEX)Sold
Cabot Growth InvestorAugust 2, 2023Celsius (CELH)Sell One-Third, Hold the Rest
Cabot Growth InvestorAugust 4, 2023MasTec (MTZ)Sell Half, Hold the Rest
Cabot Early OpportunitiesAugust 4, 2023Pulmonx (LUNG)Sell
Cabot Early OpportunitiesAugust 4, 2023Ferrari (RACE)Sell
Cabot Early OpportunitiesAugust 4, 2023Shopify (SHOP)Buy a Half
Cabot Early OpportunitiesAugust 4, 2023HubSpot (HUBS)Buy a Half
Cabot Early OpportunitiesAugust 4, 2023Comfort Systems (FIX)Buy a Half
