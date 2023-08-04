Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending August 4, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Dividend Investor July 12, 2023 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor July 12, 2023 Qualcomm (QCOM) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor July 12, 2023 Intel (INTC) Buy Cabot Turnaround Letter July 28, 2023 Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week July 31, 2023 Blackstone Inc. (BX) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week July 31, 2023 Spotify (SPOT) Hold Cabot Stock of the Week July 31, 2023 AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF (MSOX) Sold Cabot Growth Investor August 1, 2023 DoubleVerify (DV) Sell One Half, Hold the Rest Cabot Small Cap Confidential August 2, 2023 Terex (TEX) Sold Cabot Growth Investor August 2, 2023 Celsius (CELH) Sell One-Third, Hold the Rest Cabot Growth Investor August 4, 2023 MasTec (MTZ) Sell Half, Hold the Rest Cabot Early Opportunities August 4, 2023 Pulmonx (LUNG) Sell Cabot Early Opportunities August 4, 2023 Ferrari (RACE) Sell Cabot Early Opportunities August 4, 2023 Shopify (SHOP) Buy a Half Cabot Early Opportunities August 4, 2023 HubSpot (HUBS) Buy a Half Cabot Early Opportunities August 4, 2023 Comfort Systems (FIX) Buy a Half