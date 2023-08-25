Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending August 25, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|August 21, 2023
|Zillow (ZG)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|August 21, 2023
|Las Vegas Sands (LVS
|Sell
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|August 21, 2023
|Shopify (SHOP)
|Sell
|Cabot Income Advisor
|August 22, 2023
|Xcel Energy inc. (XEL)
|Buy
|Cabot Income Advisor
|August 22, 2023
|Hess Corporation (HES)
|Sell
|Cabot Growth Investor
|August 24, 2023
|Noble (NE)
|Buy a Half
|Cabot Explorer
|August 24, 2023
|Geely Automobile Holdings (GELYF)
|Sell
|Cabot Explorer
|August 24, 2023
|Solid Power (SLDP)
|Sell
|Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
|August 24, 2023
|SI-BONE (SIBN)
|Buy Second Half