Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending August 18, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
Cabot Turnaround LetterJuly 28, 2023Kopin Corporation (KOPN)Buy
Cabot Growth InvestorAugust 8, 2023MasTec (MTZ)Sell, Hold the Cash
Cabot Growth InvestorAugust 8, 2023Monday.com (MNDY)Sell, Hold the Cash
Cabot Small Cap ConfidentialAugust 8, 2023SI-Bone (SIBN)Buy Half
Cabot Early OpportunitiesAugust 8, 2023Datadog (DDOG)Buy a Half
Cabot Dividend InvestorAugust 9, 2023Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)Buy
Cabot ExplorerAugust 10, 2023Polestar (PSNY)Sold
Cabot ExplorerAugust 10, 2023Tesla (TSLA)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekAugust 14, 2023DraftKings (DKNG)Buy
Cabot Stock of the WeekAugust 14, 2023Kimberly-Clark de México (KCDMY)Sold
Cabot Stock of the WeekAugust 14, 2023Eli Lilly (LLY)Hold
Cabot Stock of the WeekAugust 14, 2023Spotify (SPOT)Sold
Cabot Small Cap ConfidentialAugust 17, 2023 Inspire Therapy (INSP)Sold
