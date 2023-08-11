Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending August 11, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Stock of the Week August 7, 2023 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week August 7, 2023 Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) Sold Cabot Stock of the Week August 7, 2023 DoubleVerify (DV) Hold Cabot Income Advisor August 8, 2023 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Sold Cabot Small Cap Confidential August 8, 2023 SI-Bone (SIBN) Buy Half Cabot Stock of the Week August 9, 2023 Eli Lilly (LLY) Sell 1/4, Hold the Rest Cabot Micro-Cap Insider August 9, 2023 Sandridge Energy (SD) Buy Cabot Micro-Cap Insider August 9, 2023 Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Sold Cabot Dividend Investor August 9, 2023 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month August 10, 2023 Noble Corporation (NE) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month August 10, 2023 Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) Buy Cabot Explorer August 10, 2023 Polestar (PSNY) Sold Cabot Explorer August 10, 2023 Tesla (TSLA) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities August 11, 2023 IonQ (IONQ) Hold Cabot Early Opportunities August 11, 2023 Rivian (RIVN) Buy Cabot Growth Investor August 17, 2023 Shift4 (FOUR) Sell Cabot Growth Investor August 17, 2023 ProShares Ultra S&P 500 Fund (SSO) Hold Cabot Turnaround Letter August 18, 2023 Toshiba (TOSYY) Sell Cabot Turnaround Letter August 18, 2023 Holcim AG (HCMLY) Sell Cabot Turnaround Letter August 18, 2023 First Horizon (FHN) Sell Cabot Turnaround Letter August 18, 2023 ESAB Corporation (ESAB) Sell