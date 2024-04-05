Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending April 5, 2024

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Stock of the Week April 1, 2024 International Business Machines (IBM) Buy Cabot Stock of the Week April 1, 2024 Varonis (VRNS Sell Cabot Early Opportunities March 26, 2024 Varonis (VRNS) Sell Cabot Turnaround Letter March 27, 2024 Barnes Group (B) Buy Cabot Growth Investor March 27, 2024 CrowdStrike (CRWD) Sell 20%, Hold the Rest Cabot Explorer March 28, 2024 10x Genomics (TXG) Sell Cabot Explorer March 28, 2024 IperionX (IPX) Buy Cabot Small-Cap Confidential March 28, 2024 RxSight (RXST) Buy Second Half