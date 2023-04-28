Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending April 28, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

ServicezDateStockActivity
Cabot Stock of the WeekApril 24, 2023BYD Company Limited (BYDDY)Bought
Cabot Stock of the WeekApril 24, 2023SiTime (SITM)Sold
Cabot ExplorerApril 27, 2023Polestar (PSNY)Hold a Half
Cabot Income AdvisorApril 25, 2023NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)Bought
Cabot Turnaround LetterMarch 29, 2023 First Horizon Corporation (FHN)Bought
Stock of the MonthApril 13, 2023TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX)Bought
Stock of the MonthApril 13, 2023iShares Core US Treasury Bond (GOVT)Sold
Cabot Early OpportunitiesApril 19, 2023e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)Bought
Cabot Early OpportunitiesApril 19, 2023HubSpot (HUBS)Bought
Cabot Early OpportunitiesApril 19, 2023TechnicFMC (FTI) Sold
Cabot Growth InvestorApril 27, 2023Allegro Micro (ALGM)Sold
Cabot Growth InvestorApril 27, 2023Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO)Sell One-third, Hold the Rest
Cabot Growth InvestorApril 27, 2023Wingstop (WING)Sell One-third, Hold the Rest
Cabot Dividend InvestorApril 19, 2023Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)Buy to Hold
Cabot Dividend InvestorApril 19, 2023Visa Inc. (V)Buy to Hold
Cabot Dividend InvestorApril 25, 2023NextEra Energy (NEE)Buy 1/2 Position
