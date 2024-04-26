Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending April 26, 2024
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|April 22, 2024
|Alamos Gold (AGI)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|April 22, 2024
|Dave & Buster’s (PLAY)
|Sell
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|April 22, 2024
|CrowdStrike (CRWD)
|Hold
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|April 22, 2024
|ServiceNow (NOW)
|Sell
|Cabot Stock of the Week
|April 22, 2024
|Uber Technologies (UBER)
|Hold
|Cabot Income Advisor
|April 23, 2024
|FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
|Buy