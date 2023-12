Cabot Prime Plus: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending April 14, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Stock of the Week April 17, 2023 UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) Bought Cabot Explorer April 6, 2023 ChargePoint (CHPT) Bought half Cabot Small-Cap Confidential April 6, 2023 Alphatec (ATEC) Bought Cabot Early Opportunities March 15, 2023 Pulmonx (LUNG) Bought half Cabot Early Opportunities March 15, 2023 SiTime (SITM) Bought half Cabot Early Opportunities March 10, 2023 BioAtla (BCAB) Sold Cabot Early Opportunities March 10, 2023 Sight Sciences (SGHT) Sold Cabot Early Opportunities March 10, 2023 NerdWallet (NRDS) Sold quarter Cabot Micro-Cap Insider April 12, 2023 Magenta (MGTA) Bought Cabot Micro-Cap Insider April 12, 2023 Zedge (ZDGE) Sold Cabot Dividend Investor April 12, 2023 UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) Bought Cabot Income Advisor April 18, 2023 Visa Inc. (V) Sold Cabot Turnaround Letter March 29, 2023 First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Bought Stock of the Month April 13, 2023 TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) Bought Stock of the Month April 13, 2023 iShares Core US Treasury Bond (GOVT) Sold