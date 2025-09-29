Cabot Prime Core Week Ending September 26, 2025

Latest Summary

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says some of the near-term worries of late came home to roost this week, with the major indexes sliding some but some highfliers coming down hard while most individual sectors got hit. Most of the intermediate-term (and especially longer-term) evidence is still pointed up, but the key is to take things on a stock-by-stock basis while making sure you have a plan in place for whatever comes--including potential entry points should the buyers once again come in near support. Right now, Mike remains overall bullish, but is flexible as he sees how the market reacts to the recent pothole. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: ALAB, CRDO, BEMU, SNDK, STX, APP, GLW, ARGX, FTI, BKR, GS, MS, RDDT, AVGO, NVDA, VIK, UAL, NET

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the recent dip in the market, the outperformance of small-cap stocks, and a rebounding IPO market. Then, they look at the recent outperformance of Intel (INTC) on the heels of investments from Nvidia (NVDA) and the federal government and talk about investing in a market where the government is picking winners and losers. For more information about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access.

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue September 18: It remains a relatively unusual environment. While we’re five months out from the market’s kickoff point in late April (our Three Day Thrust flashed back then, with our Tides turning positive a couple of weeks later), we’re about as bullish as we’ve been since the start of the rally, with the continued strength seen in the major indexes relatively rare, which historically points to good things. Indeed, after the near-20% plunge earlier this year, the S&P 500 has rallied 30% in just five months’ time (from the lows)—with prior instances leading to further great gains in the months ahead. (See our SSO write-up for a bit more on this.)

Bi-weekly Update September 25: WHAT TO DO NOW: Hold your dry powder for now. The elevated near-term risk for the market we had mentioned is beginning to play out, with the indexes pulling in, many stocks taking hits and, importantly, our Two-Second Indicator giving a warning sign. We’re not anxious to sell here, but we also want to see how this plays out given a couple of yellow flags that are out there. Tonight, we’ll stand pat with our good-sized (38%) cash position and will watch how things unfold.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue September 22: It was another solid week for the market, with a bit more leadership emerging on the upside, with some medicals and online outfits joining the AI infrastructure group and a smattering of other names—though we’re still seeing plenty of choppy (selling on strength) action, too. Near term, we do think risk is a bit elevated, partly due to the recent run, partly due to the calendar and partly due to some near-term complacency—that said, when it comes to the intermediate-term (and longer-term) evidence, it remains much more positive than negative, so we’re not making any grand adjustments here. We’ll keep our Market Monitor at a level 7.

This week’s list is another well-rounded one, with some fresher breakouts and setups from a variety of sectors. Our Top Pick is a well-run firm that has lifted off powerfully from a two-month rest period. Try to enter on dips of a few points.

Movers & Shakers September 26: In the past week or two we’ve written that near-term risk is elevated for a few reasons (complacent sentiment, indexes extended to the upside, late September is almost always tricky, etc.), and this week we saw some of that come home to roost—after a good Monday, the indexes pulled in and a few highfliers hit air pockets while the broad market took some hits, too.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue September 4: Rumors of the global economy’s imminent demise have been greatly exaggerated – at least so far. Indeed, the IMF estimates that worldwide GDP will expand by more than 3% both this year and next, which is in line with the normal GDP growth rate since the Great Recession. And yet, certain stocks are being treated like it’s 2009 out there. That includes this month’s addition to our Growth & Income Portfolio. It’s a big-cap, big-name company whose shares are nearly 30% off their highs, but the firm is on track for its best year in terms of sales and earnings outside of a Covid-era anomaly. It’s a company that flourishes when the global economy is healthy. And the stock is on sale, having not fully recovered from the spring tariff worries.

Details inside.

Weekly Update September 25: The market has finally started to show some cracks the last couple days, but the bull market remains very much intact. Last week’s 25-basis-point Fed rate cut was expected, but should nonetheless act as a tailwind – or at least a floor raiser – in the coming months, especially as Jerome Powell and company signaled that they plan to cut twice more before year’s end. And yet, there’s no getting around the fact that stocks, as a whole, are overvalued, with the S&P 500 trading at 23.8x forward earnings – its highest point since late February.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue September 10: This market is impressively resilient. It continues to forge higher even in the historically cranky post-summer environment.

Stocks could boom for the rest of the year. After all, the optimists have been right. And the longer-term prognosis is positive for stocks. However, the near-term direction is more precarious. There is still plenty of uncertainty swirling around with the market indexes perched at lofty valuations.

The tariff issues may be fading but they’re still out there. The Fed and the economy are also wild cards. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 currently sells at a price/earnings ratio of 28.8 times. That’s the highest valuation in the last 25 years. Anything can happen.

The current situation calls for a certain kind of stock that can thrive in almost any market environment. If the market takes off, it can participate. If the market goes flat, it can generate positive returns. And if the market turns south, it can yield superior relative returns.

In this issue, I highlight an existing portfolio position that is one of the very best midstream energy companies on the market. It pays a huge 6.9% yield, deals primarily with natural gas, sells at a cheap valuation, and has a massive growth spurt ahead as new projects come online.

The growing natural gas demand from utilities and exporters will provide an unprecedented runway for growth in the years ahead that historical performance doesn’t reflect.

Weekly Update September 24: The market just keeps on going. Both the S&P and the Nasdaq made yet another new high on Monday. And that makes me nervous. I guess I’m just not built to receive continuing good news without getting suspicious.

So much for the cranky post-summer investor and the historically rough September. The S&P is up 3.4% for the month so far. It’s also up 13.8% YTD and 38% from the April low. Why not? We’re in a Fed rate-cutting cycle. The AI catalyst is going strong. And the economy is nowhere near recession.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue September 17: With a big Fed meeting on tap for this afternoon, we’re continuing to maintain a steady pace of adding new positions, selling off some weaker ones, and adding fresh names to our Watch List.

Details on all of the above are included in this September’s Issue. Enjoy!

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue September 23: The market looks great. But the indexes are teetering around the highs while uncertainty is still swirling around.

Fortunately, some of the highest dividend paying stocks are still reasonably priced ahead of an increasingly promising future. Midstream energy stocks have been flying under the radar while paying some of the highest dividends on the market. These stocks are also well suited for whatever lies ahead.

Midstream energy stocks have provided a high income and a solid return throughout most market cycles. And that makes them ideal for the current unpredictable environment. But that was before. Things are changing for the better. The environment for energy is undergoing a radical transformation that could make these stocks better than ever before.

The growing demand from utilities and exporters will provide an unprecedented runway for growth in the years ahead that historical performance doesn’t reflect. In this issue, I highlight one of the very best midstream energy companies on the market.

Weekly Update September 16: Stocks made another new high this week as investors expect a resumption of Fed rate cuts on Wednesday.

The Fed Chairman indicated that the fed funds rate will be cut at the September meeting during his Jackson Hole comments last month. Wall Street traders are pricing in a 90%-plus probability of a 0.25% cut on Wednesday. And consensus expectations are for two more such cuts before the end of this year.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue September 24: My modus operandi when writing the monthly version of the Cabot Turnaround Letter is to focus solely on a single stock when making a purchase recommendation. And in keeping with that spirit, I’ll be doing the same in this month’s edition of the newsletter. But I will also highlight two additional stocks with what I see as having excellent mid-to-long-term turnaround potential.

Weekly Update September 26: As the dividing line between the public and private sectors becomes increasingly blurred, it’s readily apparent that long-term investment decisions must now be evaluated through a new lens. And that means asking a simple question: “Could the financial asset I’m interested in acquiring be potentially influenced through direct federal intervention?”

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine October: Insurance costs have been rising for years, even rapidly outpacing inflation in many areas, and households are feeling the pinch of higher prices. This month, let’s take a closer look at why the costs to insure your home and autos are rising and what you can do about it. We’ll explore who’s paying these higher prices, comparison shopping for new or replacement policies, and the other steps you can take to keep your costs manageable.

Stock of the Month September 11: The markets continued rolling along this past month, buoyed by hopes that the Trump administration’s pressure on the Fed will result in the beginning of some serious rate cuts.

About 88% of the forecasts are calling for a half-point rate reduction at the Fed’s September 17 meeting, although economists at Goldman Sachs are predicting that August inflation numbers will be higher than expected, maybe dampening that forecast.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Tyler: Hi Tyler, I hope your week is going well. I have a question regarding Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM), which you added to the watch list last month. I am curious as to your thoughts on PRIM. It’s still on the watch list. Any thoughts on this one?

Tyler: I still like PRIM and was close to adding it. I held off mainly because I wanted to get four new ideas out (TIGO, TFPM, LIF and KRMN) which left only one slot open to pluck from the Watch List. Unity (U) earned it because there’s a decent chance that story still isn’t really known (not many analysts are super bullish on it) which, hopefully, translates to significant upside if the bullish case starts to pan out. So at the end of the day it was just trying to prioritize names. Nothing wrong with PRIM at all, from my perspective. Others in space, including STRL and AGX, are also acting well.