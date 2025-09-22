Cabot Prime Core Week Ending September 19, 2025

Latest Summary

In this week's video, Mike Cintolo talks about taking things on a stock-by-stock basis--many names are doing well but are extended to the upside, while others are just now emerging to new highs or are consolidating after gaps in August. Near-term, there is some risk of a pullback given the recent run, but despite some chop and crosscurrents, the primary evidence remains mostly bullish and the big-picture view looks terrific.

Stocks Discussed: MDGL, ALNY, WGS, BX, TEM, NET, CVNA, BLD, AWI, MDB, CRWV, BIDU

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad are joined by frequent guest Larry Cheung to discuss the impressive rise in Chinese stocks, his outlook on the Chinese economy and impacts from the ongoing trade war, and how to trade Chinese ADRs to avoid getting whipsawed while minimizing the impact of generally higher volatility.

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Core member benefits.

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue September 18: It remains a relatively unusual environment. While we’re five months out from the market’s kickoff point in late April (our Three Day Thrust flashed back then, with our Tides turning positive a couple of weeks later), we’re about as bullish as we’ve been since the start of the rally, with the continued strength seen in the major indexes relatively rare, which historically points to good things. Indeed, after the near-20% plunge earlier this year, the S&P 500 has rallied 30% in just five months’ time (from the lows)—with prior instances leading to further great gains in the months ahead. (See our SSO write-up for a bit more on this.)

Bi-weekly Update September 11:WHAT TO DO NOW: The top-down, market-wide evidence remains in good shape, and encouragingly, growth stocks have revved up decently over the past week, though the action remains heavily concentrated in AI infrastructure-type names. There are still lots of crosscurrents and many names are hitting the occasional pothole, though, so picking your stocks and spots remains vital. In the Model Portfolio we’re making one new buy—a half-sized stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)—while placing MP Materials (MP) on Hold. We could have some other moves in the next few days (including averaging up on names in the portfolio), but tonight we’ll buy ALNY and go from there. Our cash position will be around 43%.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue September 15: For the most part, the story remains the same with the market, as most of the evidence is positive, though not necessarily powerful. The good news is that, for the first time in a while, we’re starting to see a little broadening in leadership: AI-related names remain strong, and now more medical and online names are starting to shape up along with some more cyclical plays. Today, we’ll stick with our current stance—Market Monitor at a level 7—though we could tweak that if we continue to see more names emerge.

This week’s list has something for everyone, from strong Ai-related names to cyclical outfits, and from those in strong uptrends to those with nice setups. Our Top Pick has the look of a potential liquid leader and after seven weeks of choppy action, is starting to break out nicely.

Movers & Shakers September 19: It’s been another up week for the market, bolstered a bit by the Fed’s well-expected quarter-point rate cut—interestingly, the Nasdaq and small-caps both led the way this week, though just about every index is up for the week.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue September 4: Rumors of the global economy’s imminent demise have been greatly exaggerated – at least so far. Indeed, the IMF estimates that worldwide GDP will expand by more than 3% both this year and next, which is in line with the normal GDP growth rate since the Great Recession. And yet, certain stocks are being treated like it’s 2009 out there. That includes this month’s addition to our Growth & Income Portfolio. It’s a big-cap, big-name company whose shares are nearly 30% off their highs, but the firm is on track for its best year in terms of sales and earnings outside of a Covid-era anomaly. It’s a company that flourishes when the global economy is healthy. And the stock is on sale, having not fully recovered from the spring tariff worries.

Details inside.

Weekly Update September 18: Value stocks have outperformed the market of late, with the Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) up 2.9% in the last month vs. a 2.3% return in the S&P 500. Granted, that’s minuscule outperformance, but it’s a sign that investors are starting to look for value with the major indexes at or near all-time highs for the last couple months.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue September 10: This market is impressively resilient. It continues to forge higher even in the historically cranky post-summer environment.

Stocks could boom for the rest of the year. After all, the optimists have been right. And the longer-term prognosis is positive for stocks. However, the near-term direction is more precarious. There is still plenty of uncertainty swirling around with the market indexes perched at lofty valuations.

The tariff issues may be fading but they’re still out there. The Fed and the economy are also wild cards. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 currently sells at a price/earnings ratio of 28.8 times. That’s the highest valuation in the last 25 years. Anything can happen.

The current situation calls for a certain kind of stock that can thrive in almost any market environment. If the market takes off, it can participate. If the market goes flat, it can generate positive returns. And if the market turns south, it can yield superior relative returns.

In this issue, I highlight an existing portfolio position that is one of the very best midstream energy companies on the market. It pays a huge 6.9% yield, deals primarily with natural gas, sells at a cheap valuation, and has a massive growth spurt ahead as new projects come online.

The growing natural gas demand from utilities and exporters will provide an unprecedented runway for growth in the years ahead that historical performance doesn’t reflect.

Weekly Update September 17: The market is at another new high and looking good. Anticipated Fed rate cuts and a revitalized artificial intelligence trade are driving stocks higher.

It’s Fed Day! And a rate cut is expected. That’s even better than Price Spaghetti night to Wall Streeters. More than 90% of traders are expecting the first fed funds rate cut in 2025 to be 0.25%. Hopes for a 0.50% cut likely went out the window with the higher-than-expected August CPI number.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue September 17: With a big Fed meeting on tap for this afternoon, we’re continuing to maintain a steady pace of adding new positions, selling off some weaker ones, and adding fresh names to our Watch List.

Details on all of the above are included in this September’s Issue. Enjoy!

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue August 26: What will sobered-up investors see after Labor Day when they start really paying attention again?

Although a September rate cut is largely priced into stocks, upcoming inflation and economic reports could change things. September could be a month when the AI rally is renewed and the Fed starts cutting rates, or a month where tech stocks retreat and the rate cut promise is pulled back. It’s a precarious market for stocks priced near the high.

Fortunately, there are several good stocks that are already well off the high. One area is those companies exposed to homebuying. Stubbornly high mortgage rates have held company stock prices down. But the longer-term trajectory for the homebuying market is fabulous. There is huge pent-up demand for homebuying that will ignite at some point. If rates come down in the months ahead, that ignition could occur sooner rather than later.

Several homebuilding company stocks have already spiked higher on the prospect of falling interest rates. In this issue, I highlight a title insurance company stock that has a long history of market outperformance. It is still priced well off the high, while the longer-term prospects are stellar, and it might be on the cusp of a breakout in the short term.

Weekly Update September 16: Stocks made another new high this week as investors expect a resumption of Fed rate cuts on Wednesday.

The Fed Chairman indicated that the fed funds rate will be cut at the September meeting during his Jackson Hole comments last month. Wall Street traders are pricing in a 90%-plus probability of a 0.25% cut on Wednesday. And consensus expectations are for two more such cuts before the end of this year.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue August 27: As you’ve probably surmised by now, I’m not the world’s biggest fan of buying stocks that are coming off fresh 52-week lows, preferring instead those that have carved out a decent bottoming pattern—both in terms of price and sentiment. Nor, for that matter, do I tend to favor buying stocks that are so far out of favor with investors that continued selling pressure is still an ever-present possibility.

But sometimes a stock becomes so cheap, so out of favor and so “wound up” with short interest and capitulation that the temptation to do some bottom fishing is simply too great to pass up. This is especially the case when the turnaround story is so compelling that it practically writes itself. Such is the case with this month’s featured recommendation, Helen of Troy (HELE).

Weekly Update September 19: Thursday’s massive rally in Intel (INTC), a Cabot Turnaround Letter portfolio holding, did more than just underline the just-announced $5 billion stake that Nvidia (NVDA) initiated in the company. It also highlighted the degree to which growing federal involvement in tech- and defense-related companies—particularly those used to enable AI and other “mission critical” applications—has been driving the seemingly endless rallies of many leading tech sector stocks.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine September: The White House has recently published an Executive Order intended to permit alternative asset investment, including real estate, commodities and private equity, in retirement accounts and 401(k)s. This month, let’s take a closer look at private equity. We’ll explore how it works, how it performs relative to public investments you’re no doubt already familiar with, how you can add private equity exposure right now, and, most importantly, whether you should.

Stock of the Month September 11: The markets continued rolling along this past month, buoyed by hopes that the Trump administration’s pressure on the Fed will result in the beginning of some serious rate cuts.

About 88% of the forecasts are calling for a half-point rate reduction at the Fed’s September 17 meeting, although economists at Goldman Sachs are predicting that August inflation numbers will be higher than expected, maybe dampening that forecast.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Mike: Hi Mike. I know you typically recommend starting with a small position and then averaging up into a full position if it’s a winner. What would you consider small, 5% of my portfolio? I typically manage 10 stocks at a time and I am trying to have more diligence/rules around my sizing of purchases.

Mike: So, it’s a great question but I really can’t tell you what’s right for you per se — for me, yes, 5% might be half, 10% “full”, but others might be more or less.

That said, if you already usually have 10 positions, then I think something like 5% would be small (could be 6% but whatever, something like that). Honestly, I think the more important thing is to pick an amount (5%, 6%, 7%, etc.) and stick with it through your trades — be consistent across time. But the point with starting small is so that if you run into a string of losers (going to happen) the damage is half or something as much as it would be — and you’ll still get a lot of value from the bigger winners as you’ll be averaging up into them.