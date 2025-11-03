Cabot Prime Core Week Ending October 31, 2025

Latest Summary

Today's video has Mike Cintolo discussing the market's hectic but positive week, as buyers continue to show up where they "should" for the market. Individual stocks have been trickier, including many highfliers that are undergoing tests of their uptrends, but Mike continues to think earnings season will tell the tale here, as there are tons of stocks with solid setups that could begin fresh intermediate advances if Q3 reports please big investors.

Stocks Discussed: BE, IREN, APLD, VRT, CRDO, AVGO, LITE, HXL, MS, SNOW, MDB, SOFI, ZS, W, BOOT

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss earnings from a handful of Mag. 7 companies, the latest trade negotiations between the U.S. and China, and the Fed's decision to cut rates by another 25 basis points. Then, they run through eight of the best-performing large-cap stocks in the market and debate whether they want a fun-size, full-size, or king-size stake in their portfolios.

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience.

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue October 30: We’re seeing lots of crosscurrents in the market right now, especially when it comes to the evidence -- the big-cap indexes are in good shape and we’ve seen a few more breakouts from growth stocks ... but the broad market is very iffy and most other indexes are stuck in the mud. We think it’s best to go with the flow--ditching stocks that break down but selectively adding stronger, fresher names, all while holding some cash for future buying power (if more breakouts come during earnings season) and for cushion (if the market weakens again). We’ve had a few changes in the past two weeks (including some in our special bulletin today), and we go over all the details in tonight’s issue.

Bi-weekly Update October 23: WHAT TO DO NOW: The market continues to hang in there, but growth stocks have been far trickier, with many pulling back sharply, others testing support and a few breaking down. Still, it’s mostly mixed, with some names perking up, so we’re staying flexible, especially as earnings season plows ahead. This week we sold two names that cracked—MP Materials (MP) and GE Vernova (GEV)—which leaves us with 43% in cash. We’ll stand pat tonight, though we could redeploy some of the money into stronger names if growth stocks continue to stabilize.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue October 27: While there are new headlines each week that push and pull the overall market and individual sectors, the overall picture mostly remains the same: From a top-down perspective, the buyers continue to show up where they “should” after every pullback, keeping the intermediate-term trend of the major indexes up. Individual stocks remain trickier, and with earnings coming for most, that will probably tell the tale. We have seen a couple more breakouts of late, which is encouraging, but tonight we’ll stick with our level 7 on the Market Monitor and monitor how the gaggle of earnings reports are received in the days ahead.

This week’s list has something for everyone, including recent earnings winners, setups heading into quarterly reports and pullbacks in names that are already in strong uptrends. Our Top Pick rested in the summer and fall and has re-emerged on the upside.

Movers & Shakers October 31: Happy Halloween! October has lived up to its billing as a volatile, tricky month, and this week might be the most unusual of all. On one hand, we have the big-cap indexes notching another decent gain, some hot stocks remaining hot and, encouragingly, we’ve seen a few fresh breakouts among growth names, too.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue October 2: Remember fintech? It was one of the biggest buzzwords on Wall Street a couple years ago until AI came in and gobbled up all investors’ attention. But the nascent sector never stopped growing, and now share prices are well below their apex as investors have largely ignored the sector the last couple years. In fact, this month’s new fintech addition to the Cabot Value Investor portfolio has almost never been cheaper since coming public in 2020. And yet, the company is still expanding both sales and earnings by more than 25% annually.

It’s a classic growth-at-value-prices story. And we think it has 45% upside in the short-to-intermediate term. Details inside.

Weekly Update October 30: This Halloween, there’s nothing to fear. At least not for investors.

OK, nothing is a bit of an exaggeration. Today’s anticipated meetup between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could go sideways, putting high tariffs between the two mega-powers back on the menu. There could be some key earnings blowups ahead as we remain in the thick of third-quarter reporting season. And the government shutdown is more than a month old at this point, which could take a toll on the market.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue October 8: After spending most of the summer making a series of new highs, it’s been more of the same so far this fall.

The drawback is that the market is high-priced. Technology stocks, driven by the AI catalyst, have driven stocks higher. But certain sectors have not had a great year. Despite the impressive performance of the overall market over the last few years, there are still bargains to be found.

The real estate sector struggled during inflation and rising interest rates and has been the worst-performing sector over the last five years. Healthcare has floundered all year because of uncertainty regarding tariffs and new pricing policies from Washington. It has been the second-worst-performing market sector over the last year.

But things are turning around in both beleaguered sectors. The Fed started cutting the fed funds rate again in September and two more cuts are expected this year. The long-anticipated issues in the healthcare industry have revealed themselves. And it doesn’t seem nearly as bad as feared. As a result, healthcare stocks had the strongest weekly rally in more than 20 years.

In this issue, I highlight a REIT that specializes in healthcare properties. It has a stellar track record of performance and has among the fastest earnings growth among REITs. It also pays a strong dividend yield and will likely benefit in the months ahead from a rally in either sector.

Weekly Update October 29: The market just keeps on going. So far this week, the S&P 500 has hit a new high on both Monday and Tuesday.

The S&P 500 is now up about 17% year to date with more than two months left in 2025. There is a good chance that the index delivers another 20%-plus return year, which would make it three consecutive years of such returns for the first time in nearly 30 years. Sure, we’re in a Fed rate-cutting cycle. Investors love that. But artificial intelligence is the main force driving the market higher.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue October 15: The market has hit a little turbulence as we wade into the early innings of the Q3 earnings season. But despite the bumps, there are more than enough stocks acting well enough to fill the pages of the October Issue.

This month, I continue to spread things around, exploring new ideas from the Fintech, software and coal (yes, coal!) industries while plucking two steady performers from our Watch List to add to the portfolio.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue October 28: Stocks made yet another new high this week.

The S&P 500 has returned 17% this year and is well on its way to another 20%-plus return year, making it three consecutive years of such returns for the first time in nearly 30 years. Sure, the market likes rate cuts, but artificial intelligence is the main force driving the market higher.

Technology stocks, which now comprise more than a third of the S&P index, have driven the market higher for most of this three-year-old bull market. While AI is the primary driver of the market, it isn’t about just technology stocks anymore. The AI catalyst is driving other sectors higher.

AI is transforming the utility sector. The best stocks now offer strong growth in addition to defense. After being stagnant for decades, electricity demand is exploding. AI requires enormous amounts of electricity for the data centers that house the computer components. Electric vehicle proliferation and rapidly growing onshoring of manufacturing are also juicing demand.

In this issue, I highlight one of the best utility stocks on the market. This unprecedented environment is transforming the market’s most defensive sector into one that also offers exciting growth. The combination of defense and growth is unbeatable.

Weekly Update October 21: Stocks started this week on a strong note. After sluggish performance over the past month, the S&P 500 is gaining steam.

Investors are focusing on the promising earnings season and a tamping down of tensions with China. The Trump administration has moderated its stance on China and will meet with them in the weeks ahead. Meanwhile, earnings season is heating up with Tesla (TSLA), Intel (INTC), Netflix (NFLX), and Coca-Cola (KO) reporting this week.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue October 29: It goes without saying that a big part of being a turnaround investor is having a contrarian bent. Let’s face it, we’re a hardy bunch who typically shun the crowd and buy what are, in most cases, stocks that are completely out of vogue with the typical market participant.

Weekly Update October 31: It’s not always that the market outperforms in October, but this year’s “jinx month” came and went on a positive note (albeit with a minor setback earlier in the month).

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine November: A growing share of adults believe their finances are heading in the wrong direction, and if you count yourself among them, it’s time to do something about it. This month, it’s time for a financial checkup. We’ll dive into the 10 financial mistakes you must avoid when it comes to spending, saving, investing, and even managing your credit, so you can get yourself on the path to a clean bill of (financial) health.

Stock of the Month October 9: The markets don’t seem too swayed by the government shutdown, as they continue to remain near all-time highs.

Economically speaking, we’re not getting some reports, like inflation or unemployment, due to the shutdown. But manufacturing seems to be holding up; real estate prices continue to moderate (up 1.8%); existing home sales were down 0.2%; and consumer confidence dipped a bit. Not much to rattle the markets.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Chris: AST SpaceMobile (ASTS): It went up like a rocket and now it’s coming back down like one. Are you holding on or selling?

Chris: Holding on. Quite the sharp drop but it’s still up 37% in the last month, to put it in perspective. That said, I advised selling half our stake a couple months ago when it first topped, so hopefully you booked some profits as well. But I don’t plan on selling the whole thing anytime soon – the drop is more market-related than anything the company did wrong.