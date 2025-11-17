Cabot Prime Core Week Ending November 14, 2025

Latest Summary

In this week’s video, small-cap analyst Tyler Laundon explains why the market has been on edge lately and what investors should spend the next week focusing on. He discusses the recent hawkish Fedspeak, which has reduced rate cut expectations in December, as well as the challenges the Fed faces after a prolonged government shutdown. Tyler highlights small cap stocks as an area of immense potential in 2026 given their current discounted valuation but likelihood of faster earnings growth than large caps. Wrapping up the video Tyler runs through a number of small cap stocks acting well post-earnings reports. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Small-Cap Confidential, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: ASMB, PAHC, AUPH, AORT, HCC, COCO, ATEC, OWLT, CELC, NESR, XMTR

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check,Chris and Brad discuss the recent selloff in growth stocks, the end of the government shutdown and whether the market cared, booming healthcare and biotech stocks, Michael Burry’s decision to shutter Scion Asset Management, and new consumer-focused proposals from the White House for 50-year mortgages and tariff rebate checks. To learn more about the offer mentioned in this episode, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Core member benefits.

RECENT BUY AND SELL ACTIVITY

PORTFOLIO UPDATES THIS WEEK

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue November 13: The market’s evidence has clearly worsened the past two weeks and, really, there hasn’t been any money made in growth stocks since late September, when more names began to flash abnormal action and crack. We’ve mostly been selling in recent weeks, building up a big cash position of 56%, and tonight we’re hanging on to that as our Cabot Tides is on the fence, Two-Second Indicator is negative and many stocks are headed south. To be fair, the indexes are hanging in there and we still have many stocks we like (we write about some liquid biopsy stocks and other potential leaders in tonight’s issue), so we’re staying flexible--but right now it’s prudent to hold our cash and see how this selling wave plays out.

Bi-weekly Update November 6: WHAT TO DO NOW: Our Cabot Tides are now on the fence while our Two-Second Indicator is negative as the market is in the middle of another test of the uptrend. Meanwhile, growth stocks have bent but not too many have truly broken, and there are still a good number setups out there. We sold Arista (ANET) on a special bulletin this morning, leaving us with around 45% in cash; we’ll hold onto that tonight as we want to see how this pullback plays out. Details below.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue November 10: On balance, there’s little doubt the evidence worsened last week, and yet, most leaders didn’t crack, and the big-cap indexes didn’t either, so the question was whether a “real” correction was getting underway … or this would be yet another shakeout-type decline that gives way to higher prices. So far, of course, it’s looking like the latter. On Friday’s update, we dropped our Market Monitor to a level 6, but we’re going to quickly change course and go back to 7 today—and then stay flexible as we see whether a year-end run is getting underway or whether more volatility is coming.

This week’s list again has a growth tilt to it, which we find encouraging given the selling we saw in many areas of the market of late. Our Top Pick is a steadier leader in the AI (and solar) space and is testing its 10-week line for the first time—look to enter on strength and use a tight-ish percentage stop.

Movers & Shakers November 14: We’ve seen a handful of yellow flags for a while now, from weakening breadth to an increasing number of breakdowns and more, and last week the market saw a good-sized wobble—before support showed up where it was “supposed to” last Friday, with many high-relative-strength stocks also holding.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue November 6: Nuclear energy is a $2 trillion industry waiting to explode. And while some of the bigger-name providers of it have seen their share prices rise manyfold over the last year, other companies that provide nuclear power have remained under the radar – and undervalued.

That includes this month’s new addition. It’s a California utility company that’s one of the largest electricity providers in the country – and it has a nuclear plant that’s starting to get into the (you guessed it) artificial intelligence game.

Details inside.

Weekly Update November 13: Growth stocks, led by the Magnificent Seven, have again carried the market this year.

The Mag. 7 – the clever name for big-tech behemoths Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) – are up an average of 22% this year. Because those seven companies account for more than a third of the entire S&P 500, they’ve carried the index to a solid 16.5% gain year to date. The Equal Weight S&P 500 index, which equally weighs each of the 500 stocks that comprise the benchmark index, is up a mere 8.5% and has barely budged since the Fourth of July. For most stocks, the entirety of this year’s rally occurred during the post-Liberation Day run-up from the second half of April through early July.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue November 12: The market has been terrific. But uncertainty is growing, particularly with regard to the economy and artificial intelligence.

The government shutdown is over. Tariffs are increasingly less of an issue in the market. But the economy is about to take center stage. There haven’t been the usual economic reports during the shutdown and there is a risk that when they do finally come out the market could be startled.

At the same time, there has been a tug-o-war regarding the AI trade, and Wall Street doesn’t know what to think. AI has driven the market higher for most of the last three years. The future direction of AI and technology will determine the future direction of the overall market.

Fortunately, there are trends and stocks that are not overly dependent on the unpredictable technology sector or the state of the economy. Electricity demand is soaring because of artificial intelligence data centers, electric vehicles, and manufacturing onshoring. The best health care companies will thrive with the enormous tailwind of the aging population megatrend.

Electricity demand will boom, and people will get sick and need medicine regardless of the near-term gyrations of the economy or the market. In uncertain times like this, I like to go with bankable trends.

In this issue, I highlight two of the very best stocks to buy in the areas of utilities and health care.

Weekly Update November 5: After beautifully navigating the historically troubling months of September and October, stocks are off to a dicey start this month. While the S&P managed to close slightly higher on Monday, most stocks had a rotten day. The index was propelled by technology while 400 of the 500 stocks moved lower on the day. On Tuesday, technology sold off and almost all sectors were lower. Is this a hiccup or a harbinger?

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue October 15: The market has hit a little turbulence as we wade into the early innings of the Q3 earnings season. But despite the bumps, there are more than enough stocks acting well enough to fill the pages of the October Issue.

This month, I continue to spread things around, exploring new ideas from the Fintech, software and coal (yes, coal!) industries while plucking two steady performers from our Watch List to add to the portfolio.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue October 28: Stocks made yet another new high this week.

The S&P 500 has returned 17% this year and is well on its way to another 20%-plus return year, making it three consecutive years of such returns for the first time in nearly 30 years. Sure, the market likes rate cuts, but artificial intelligence is the main force driving the market higher.

Technology stocks, which now comprise more than a third of the S&P index, have driven the market higher for most of this three-year-old bull market. While AI is the primary driver of the market, it isn’t about just technology stocks anymore. The AI catalyst is driving other sectors higher.

AI is transforming the utility sector. The best stocks now offer strong growth in addition to defense. After being stagnant for decades, electricity demand is exploding. AI requires enormous amounts of electricity for the data centers that house the computer components. Electric vehicle proliferation and rapidly growing onshoring of manufacturing are also juicing demand.

In this issue, I highlight one of the best utility stocks on the market. This unprecedented environment is transforming the market’s most defensive sector into one that also offers exciting growth. The combination of defense and growth is unbeatable.

Weekly Update November 11: Stocks started off this week much higher as the end of the government shutdown seems likely. The newfound strength comes off a sluggish month for stocks and could signal a new surge higher.

The shutdown has lasted over 40 days, and investors began to worry that it was negatively affecting consumer confidence and could lower GDP going forward. Ending the shutdown does take some risk off the table. At the same time, some bullish forecasts have come out for 2026, citing rising overall earnings and continuing AI dominance.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue October 29: It goes without saying that a big part of being a turnaround investor is having a contrarian bent. Let’s face it, we’re a hardy bunch who typically shun the crowd and buy what are, in most cases, stocks that are completely out of vogue with the typical market participant.

Weekly Update November 14: In her latest State of the Union address, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen provided the parliament and citizens of Europe with a stark reminder of a problem that continues to plague governments, corporations and individuals around the world.

In her speech, she specifically referenced “the higher cost of living” for millions of Europeans as “THE global crisis” (emphasis mine). Not climate or geopolitical instability or cybersecurity threats, but inflation.

Normally, the staples are viewed by investors as something of a safe haven during periods of economic uncertainty, providing as they do essential goods like food and household products that are purchased even in tough times. But the present environment is proving to be an exception to that rule of thumb.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine November: A growing share of adults believe their finances are heading in the wrong direction, and if you count yourself among them, it’s time to do something about it. This month, it’s time for a financial checkup. We’ll dive into the 10 financial mistakes you must avoid when it comes to spending, saving, investing, and even managing your credit, so you can get yourself on the path to a clean bill of (financial) health.

Stock of the Month November 13: Hopefully, by the time you read this, the government shutdown will be over (at least for a couple of months). It’s about time! I was lucky on my trip to Florida a couple of weeks ago that I only sat on the tarmac for two hours, as things certainly have become much worse for travelers around the country since then.

Who knows if Congress will work out the kinks by January, but at least it’s some progress.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Mike: Hello Mike. Are you following any potential winning stocks involved in the robotics industry?

Mike: So honestly there aren’t many pure plays on the group right now but three names to consider.

TSLA of course — its new robots could start small production next year. Obviously these are specialized.

TER — it seems its test/chip systems play well into the robotics theme, though growth in that segment hasn’t taken off.

SYM — robots for supply chain functions. Strong but very volatile.

