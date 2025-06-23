Cabot Prime Core Week Ending June 20, 2025

Latest Summary

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s continued tight range and (relatively) quiet trading -- which is mostly a good thing given all the worries out there. Still, just focusing on the evidence, nothing has changed: There’s more good than bad out there and Mike is definitely leaning bullish, but to really cannonball into the pool, he wants to see more breakouts, both fresh titles and follow-on opportunities in current leaders. The good news is that he’s not having trouble filling up his watch list, so if/when things do get going, there should be plenty of names to jump on.

Stocks Discussed: SCHW, KD, DUOL, NVDA, ALGM, SLAB, MELI, LIF, SE, IBKR, VEEV, SNOW, FTI, EQT, EXE, NTR

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Tyler Laundon joins Brad to discuss the state of the U.S. and international markets, what catalysts could be on the horizon for small caps, and signs of rotation under the surface. Then, they discuss the latest Fed meeting and do a deep dive on the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections. To close out the episode, they break down stablecoins, Circle’s (CRCL) IPO and how the rollout of digital currencies could impact spenders and investors. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Core member benefits.

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue June 12: The top-down evidence couldn’t be much better, with our Cabot Trend Lines joining our intermediate-term measures on the bullish side of the fence, while the market’s action over the past two months portends big gains down the road. That said, we’re still waiting for more growth names to liftoff--so far, growth is up but at a moderate pace, and many names are still battling with old resistance. Not to repeat ourselves, but we’re optimistic more names will kick into gear, but we don’t want to get too far in front of our skis before then. We’re doing a tiny add-on buy tonight, but will still be holding 28% in cash and looking for new leaders to hop on board.

Bi-weekly Update June 18: WHAT TO DO NOW: Continue to lean bullish but stand pat for now. Overall, the market is handling the Middle East uncertainties well, with the major indexes and most stocks holding up well and most of the intermediate-term evidence in good shape. Still, with most stocks and indexes in holding patterns, we’ll follow along tonight—holding our 28% cash position and our current positions as we wait to see if more stocks can eventually lift out of their recent tight ranges.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue June 16: We had written lately that the market had been extremely quiet in recent weeks ... possibly a bit too quiet, as the market has a way of hitting a pothole after a period of calm. Sure enough, we saw some growth stocks ease early last week, and then the Middle East attacks and counterattacks caused selling on Friday. Even so, it’s been a normal wobble so far, and while things are likely to be tricky and news-driven in the near term based on the happenings in the Middle East, just about all of the intermediate-term evidence remains bullish. We’ll leave our Market Monitor at a level 7 today.

This week’s list is surprisingly growth-y, with many names from different sectors at or threatening new high ground. Our Top Pick looks to be near a decent entry after a humongous rally from early April to late May.

Movers & Shakers June 20: The Middle East flare-up started a week ago today, but so far, the market has been very calm, cool and collected despite differing headlines and rumors. As of this morning, most indexes are green on the week, though by a bit less than 1%.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue June 5: Most companies that were hit hard by Covid have recovered and then some. Many are faring better than ever. But because of investors’ narrow focus on the Magnificent 7 and a handful of artificial intelligence stocks the last two and a half years, share prices across various sectors have not kept pace with revenue and earnings growth. In recent months, we’ve capitalized on that discrepancy by pouncing on United Airlines (UAL), The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) and, just last month, Carnival Corp. (CCL), with great success.

This month, we hope to mine another quick double-digit winner from the industrials sector. It’s a company that’s thriving like never before, but there’s been a significant lag between the fundamentals and the share price. We hope our timing in adding it to the portfolio now can produce UAL- or CCL-like rapid returns.

Details inside.

Weekly Update June 12: What a difference two months make!

On April 8, the Nasdaq had plummeted to bear market territory after touching all-time highs just six weeks earlier, and the S&P 500 was on the cusp of joining it. Small caps were faring even worse. Volatility had spiked to multi-year highs. And everyone was certain a recession or high inflation – or both – were imminent.

The reason was tariffs. “Liberation Day,” a week earlier, on which President Donald Trump had imposed sky-high tariffs on more than 100 U.S. trading partners from all over the world, had sent stocks plummeting as economists clutched their pearls and warned of imminent collapse.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue June 11: Stocks have made an impressive recovery from the April tariff swoon. The S&P 500 is now within just 2% of the all-time high.

The recent market overreactions have been reversed. The market index is perched near the high. It’s tough to envision a catalyst that will drive a sustained rally anytime soon. Sure, there could be good tariff news. But uncertainty is likely to linger for a while. The economy is okay but not great. A recession is unlikely, but growth is still slowing.

Anything can happen, of course. But it’s time to acknowledge the possibility that the market could go sideways for the rest of the year and even beyond.

Dividends are king during times like this. Dividends roll in no matter what the market is doing or what’s going on in the world. Dividend income has accounted for a substantial portion of total market returns over time, about 34% since 1940. But dividends account for a much higher percentage of returns during periods of flat markets. While overall stock prices are stuck in the mud, the cash register keeps ringing.

In this issue, I highlight one of the very best income stocks on the market. It has a strong recent track record and is poised to thrive in the quarters ahead.

Weekly Update June 18: There really isn’t a lot to complain about. But I’ll try.

The S&P 500 spiked about 25% from the low of early April. The index is now up around 2% YTD, up 1.5% in June, and is just 2% from the all-time high. That’s great in terms of coming off the precipice of a bear market. But a 2% YTD return halfway through June isn’t exactly lighting it on fire.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue June 18: Despite a number of domestic and international geopolitical concerns, the market continues to act well. The S&P 500 is within a stone’s throw of its February all-time high.

This month, we add two high-growth tech names and place three additional compelling opportunities on our Watch List.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue May 28: It’s been a wild market so far this year. The S&P 500 has gone from the cusp of a bear market to within 5% of the all-time high in just seven weeks.

Uncertainty remains. A negative development could still roil the market on any day. Negotiations will likely take more twists and turns in the weeks and months ahead. But investors appear, at this point, to believe that the tariff situation won’t blow up. The fear of Armageddon is being removed.

But there’s still the economy. It could gain steam or slow toward recession. We are in a place, at least for a while, where anything can happen. It’s tough to pick a horse amid such varying possibilities. Fortunately, there is a trend to bank on that will thrive regardless of the near-term gyrations of the market or economy.

Artificial intelligence is a massive growth catalyst that will endure and thrive in any environment. Investors temporarily forgot all about it. It’s a generational phenomenon that hasn’t gone away. It just took a break. Now, those stocks are soaring back.

In this issue, I highlight a stock that is likely to benefit in the months and years ahead. It is still well off the high with good momentum and has a huge catalyst for growth in the months and years ahead.

Weekly Update June 17: The market has been bouncy in recent days but is still close to the high. Prices are high, but uncertainty is growing.

Stocks sold off on Friday as Israel and Iran exchanged bombings. But the market rose on Monday as investors are expecting a quick end to the conflict. Anything can happen. The conflict adds another degree of uncertainty beyond the tariffs and the economy.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue May 28: Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) is no stranger to veteran subscribers of the Cabot Turnaround Letter. The stock was initially recommended in 2022 and was a long-time holding in the portfolio. I made the decision to sell the stock when I took over as chief analyst last summer, which at the time seemed like a good idea.

Indeed, the stock had been underperforming for quite some time, and management had just warned of “weaker underlying trends in the industry” for the second half of 2024, augmented by lower tire volume and higher costs. The stock dropped 16% to a new 52-week low at that time (early August) and was threatening to break a benchmark “support” level in its long-term chart, while the firm’s debt remained disturbingly high.

Weekly Update June 20: In today’s note, we discuss pertinent developments for some of the stocks in the portfolio, including Alcoa (AA), Centuri Holdings (CTRI), Intel (INTC), Kenvue (KVUE), Paramount Global (PARA) and SLB Ltd. (SLB).

Alcoa (AA) is navigating tariff-related challenges relating to aluminum pricing and sourcing.

SLB Ltd. (SLB) is well positioned to benefit from anticipated oil and natural gas price increases arising from the Iran/Israel conflict.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine June: Loading your portfolio with high-flying growth stocks and steady dividend payers can help you generate market-beating returns, but there are also unique, company-specific events that can quickly turn stocks into big winners. This month, we’ll be taking a closer look at stock spin-offs, special dividends, IPOs, mergers, buyouts and more “special situations” that can give you an investing edge.

Stock of the Month June 12: It looks like the president’s tariffs are beginning to show some effect on inflation. The latest CPI report showed that the inflation rate—while lower than the 2.5% economists had expected—crept up to 2.4% from April’s 2.3% rate. Core inflation—excluding food and energy—rose 2.8%, the same as April’s increase.

The number was helped by drops in apparel and automobile prices.

The unemployment rate remained stable at 4.2%. The ADP employment number was just 37,000, the lowest level since March 2023, and less than the 111,000 anticipated.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Mike: Mike, do you have a max number of stock position in the portfolio?

Mike: So, there’s not a set max, but realistically given our position sizing (10% for a full position), I don’t think we’ve ever had more than 12-13, and usually it’s like 10-11. So somewhere in that range, ideally with ten 10% positions but the world isn’t that perfect.