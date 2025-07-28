Cabot Prime Core Week Ending July 25, 2025

Latest Summary

CABOT EVENTS

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s continued bullish vibes, with the trends strongly up and with the big picture looking excellent. That said, he does see more stocks that have stalled out for a few weeks, which could present issues ... or could present buying opportunities on earnings. Mike’s pulled in his horns a touch, but remains overall positive and is aiming to enter some earnings winners in the weeks ahead. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: ORCL, COIN, ZS, VEEV, BLK, SCHW, IBKR, SHOP, URI, CW, FIX, Z

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the possible return of inflation, developments on the tariff front, Tesla’s (TSLA) earnings and a new class of meme stocks that briefly took the market by storm. Then, former Cabot analyst Rich Howe joins to talk micro-cap stocks and spin-offs and offer his perspective on the market. For more from Rich, visit stockspinoffinvesting.com; to learn more about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Cabot Webinar

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Core member benefits.

The next call will be July 16, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET. Register here!

RECENT BUY AND SELL ACTIVITY

This table lists stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issues or Updates.

PORTFOLIO UPDATES THIS WEEK

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue July 24: The overall market continues to look very bullish whether looking at our core indicators or the many unusual signs of strength (that portend higher prices down the road). That said, there are some headwinds near-term, especially in many growth stocks, which have been doing more chopping than advancing in recent weeks. That’s no reason to be negative, but we’re following along with that growth stock evidence, trimming our sails a bit while looking to see what earnings season brings.

Bi-weekly Update July 17: WHAT TO DO NOW: We remain overall bullish, but fewer growth stocks and sectors are making headway of late, and with earnings season revving up, we’re becoming more selective on the buy side while tightening stops on some laggards. In the Model Portfolio tonight, we’re going to sell our stake in Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), start a half-sized position in Life360 (LIF) and place Uber (UBER) back on Hold. Our cash position will remain around 32%.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue July 21: Complacency is creeping back into the market, but we remain vigilant as the earnings season cranks up into full gear. That said, the broad backdrop is still in good shape as evidenced by some of our favorite indicators. We’ve also done some pruning recently (mostly among laggards) as the market’s multi-month run is becoming a bit extended. But we still see opportunities, especially in areas investors have overlooked. All told, near-term wobbles are possible, but we remain bullish as the odds favor the new uptrend bringing us higher over time. We’ll keep our Market Monitor at a level 7, but we’ll stay nimble as earnings come in.

This week’s list contains some formerly out-of-favor stocks that are now in much better shape as industry trends improve. Our Top Pick is an engineering firm that shows all the classic signs of being under strong institutional accumulation. We’re OK using dips to enter.

Movers & Shakers July 25: It’s been yet another mildly positive week for the major indexes, with just about everything up in the 0.5% to 1% range coming into Friday. Once again, that keeps the intermediate-term trend of the market pointed up, which, combined with the many other positive current (broad market healthy, defensive stocks lagging) and big-picture (blastoff indicators flashing green from May and June) measures, the path of least resistance remains up.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue July 10: Glad to be back! A lot has happened in the two weeks since I last wrote, with the market reaching new record highs despite the tariff deadline coming and going without a ton of clarity. And now second-quarter earnings season has arrived, which could provide further wind in the market’s sails, though estimates are more tempered (5% growth, vs. 14% growth among large-cap companies in Q1) this time around.

Meanwhile, our portfolio is humming, with TWO of our stocks reaching their price targets today! We’ll “retire” them to make room for today’s new recommendation, from an industry I wrote extensively about in our last update: movie theaters. The hope is that this movie theater stock will follow in the footsteps of United Airlines (UAL) and Carnival Corp. (CCL) and quickly reach our price target as shares play catch-up to their fundamentals due to some post-Covid lag.

Details inside. Enjoy!

Weekly Update July 24: GameStop (GME) became a household name to investors long after it was a household name to young gamers who liked to play Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto and EA Sports video games. In January 2021, the struggling and widely shorted stock experienced an almost unprecedented resurgence thanks to a Reddit message board-fueled short squeeze orchestrated by someone named Keith Gill, under his more public alias Roaring Kitty.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue July 9: Tariffs are back.

Of course, stocks could continue to move higher. The optimists have been right so far. But the indexes are near all-time highs, while uncertainty abounds. It might not be the best strategy to pay a premium for a stock in a precarious market.

Fortunately, while the overall market is near the high, there are stocks that are still cheap. The amazing market recovery from the April low has been led by technology, which accounts for about one-third of the S&P index. That sector has soared over 40% in the last three months. But many great stocks are still priced far from their 52-week highs.

In this issue, I highlight a financial industry powerhouse with a long track record of outperforming the market. The stock is well below the 52-week high and selling near its cheapest valuations in years. While the market could go either way in the weeks ahead, this stock is well-positioned to boom when the environment normalizes. Meanwhile the current uncertainty is keeping it cheap.

It may seem like stock prices have run away in the impressive recovery from the April low. But there is a stock where it’s still April.

Weekly Update July 23: The renewed tariff uncertainty is affecting the market. Stocks are going up slower now.

It looks like a market that wants to go higher. The tariff stuff is just holding it back for now, but just barely. The S&P 500 still made a new high on Monday. And earnings season is starting to heat up. Later this week and next week, several big tech companies report. Good news could ignite a market rally despite anything going on in the world besides artificial intelligence.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue July 16: With the broad market making new highs in the face of renewed tariff threats, it seems investors are willing to shrug off macro concerns, at least for now.

We’ll heed the bullish action by stepping into three new positions this month, but hedge our bets by making one of them a half-sized position. We also add two new names to our Watch List.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue July 22: Uncertainty is growing while the market is perched at the all-time high.

The S&P 500 soared by a remarkable 29% in just over three months. At the same time, tariffs are back and there is still a high degree of uncertainty regarding the economy.

Sure, the overall market is high. But what is true for the S&P 500 isn’t necessarily true for many individual stocks. Technology drove the S&P 500 index higher. But much of the rest of the market is well below the all-time highs. Some stocks and sectors are barely positive YTD.

Energy has lagged the market all year. At the same time, the fortunes of certain companies are improving. Natural gas volumes are growing at a strong clip as demand for electricity is skyrocketing from data centers. At the same time, overseas demand is expanding with no end in sight.

In this issue, I highlight an energy company with rapidly growing demand for its services that sells at a cheap price and pays a high yield. We don’t have to chase stock prices into the stratosphere. Let’s invest where it’s still April.

Weekly Update July 15: Tariff uncertainty is back. But this time it’s just keeping stocks from going higher, not dragging the market lower.

The administration is currently threatening to enforce 30% tariffs on Mexico and the European Union (EU) starting on August 1. However, investors perceive a strong chance that President Trump will either back off the threat or make deals. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 continues to hover right near the high.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue June 25: Few things are more enduring than America’s love of a good hamburger. Indeed, the iconic sandwich is so much a part of the country’s pop cultural heritage that, according to numerous opinion polls, it’s one of the first things foreigners mention when asked to name the most American symbol they can think of.

Weekly Update July 25: The proposed merger between Union Pacific (UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NSC) throws into sharp relief an accelerating—some would say disturbing—trend of mega-consolidation across a number of key industries.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine August: With the passage of recent legislation, changes are coming to the student loan landscape; federal loans are still available, but it’s never been more important to understand your other options for paying for a higher education. This month, let’s look at some of those options—from grants and scholarships to 529s and savings accounts—to help you crack the code on paying for college without blowing up your budget.

Stock of the Month July 10: We don’t yet know what the inflation rate for June will be (report is due July 15), but in the latest Federal Reserve meeting—reading between the lines—it seems economists expect the Fed to lower rates a couple of times during the remainder of the year.

And, just in the last few days, it’s been reported that Goldman Sachs now expects the Fed to cut rates three times.

We’ll see.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Mike: Good morning, Mr. C. I hope all is well with you and your family. I’m asking if you can give the ticker names and any information you might have for several quantum computer stocks. As always, thank you for your help.

Mike: Thanks for writing. So, I’m not huge on the group as most are super speculative, but it looks like QBTS and IONQ are two of the more liquid names, with RGTI and QUBT a bit lower on the food chain. All are speculative and volatile, but of course, that doesn’t mean they can’t do well.