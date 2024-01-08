Cabot Prime Core Week Ending January 5, 2024

Latest Summary

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo dives into the moderate (for many areas) to sharp (for growth stocks) retreat to start the year--in a nutshell, most of the intermediate-term evidence remains positive, so he remains bullish, but the next week or two will be key to see if the near-term outlook is shifting. In the meantime, he goes over a bunch of names from different areas that are pulling back normally of late--and could provide nice entry points if the market finds support.

Stocks Discussed: PLAY, KKR, GDDY, PANW, NVO, PINS, VRT, WING, SHOP, DHI, ITCI, TRIP

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad offer their perspectives on the brief selloff that’s started the new year, debate whether the upcoming election cycle is likely to impact the markets, and try and pinpoint which trends will usurp the AI/GLP-1 narrative of 2023. Then, they welcome on Bruce Kaser of Cabot Value Investor and Cabot Turnaround Letter to discuss his value-based approach, investing in China, the Magnificent Seven stocks, and what he’s learned from famed investor Charlie Munger.

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue December 28: Happy New Year! The market remains in great shape, with the vast majority of evidence positive—and, given that we are coming off of two years in the muck, with big declines in 2022 and (for the most part) lots of bottoming-out action in growth stocks and the broad market in 2023, we see great potential going ahead for a real bull phase. That doesn’t mean we’re complacent or leaving our brain at the door, but we’re leaning bullish and putting money to work. Tonight we’ll add one half-sized position in a leveraged long index fund, leaving us with around 20% in cash.

Bi-weekly Update January 4: WHAT TO DO NOW: Continue to lean bullish, but let’s see how this growth stock selling wave progresses. The top-down evidence remains in fine shape when it comes to the overall market, and most growth stocks have fallen off this week, but done so normally (while a few others may be trying to emerge). Thus, we’re giving names some rope, but we’re not tolerating any intermediate-term breaks. In yesterday’s special bulletin, we sold half of DraftKings (DKNG) and placed Duolingo (DUOL) on Hold, leaving us with 27% in cash. We’ll stand pat tonight, though are watching things closely and will be in touch if we have any more changes in the days ahead.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue January 2: Happy New Year! Now that the calendar has flipped, early January is upon us, and as we saw today, that’s almost always a tricky time: There are many crosscurrents that pop up, and when you combine that with the market’s straight-up move since the start of November, today’s sour (and rotational) action wasn’t a total surprise and is a reason why we’ve been advising picking your spots of late. If you’re looking for something to worry about, we’d say that growth stocks (which led the way up in November) stalled out three weeks ago, so if the selling continues, that could be a canary in a coal mine of sorts—but at this point, we’re seeing normal (albeit unpleasant) downside action in many stocks. Right now we’re thinking the next couple of weeks will likely prove tricky, yet the path of least resistance remains up. We’ll keep our Market Monitor at a level 8, though we’ll be in touch if that changes.

This week’s list has something for everyone, from newer names trying to emerge to established leaders that have rested for two or three weeks. Our Top Pick has moved out on the upside and has excellent numbers, all while its sector remains in favor.

Movers & Shakers January 5: The New Year has gotten off to a poor start, with just about everything selling off and with growth-oriented names taking the worst of it. As of this morning, the S&P 500 is down about 1%, the Nasdaq is off nearly 3%, broader indexes are off 2%-plus and growth-y funds are off 4% to 7%! Even interest rates are reversing their recent trend, with the 10-year Treasury yield up around 0.11% this week (though they have made a nice reversal lower so far today).

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue January 2: Thank you for subscribing to the Cabot Value Investor. We hope you enjoy reading the January 2024 issue.

We review the stock market’s remarkable performance in 2023 and highlight our recommendations that produced notable gains along with our clunkers. Our view on the 2024 market is that stocks will have an average year, with the Magnificent Seven producing flat/modest returns at best. Readers should keep in mind quotes from Yogi Berra and Warren Buffett when considering market forecasts. Onward to 2024.

Please feel free to send me your questions and comments. This newsletter is written for you and the best way to get more out of the letter is to let me know what you are looking for.

Weekly Update December 19: Updates on current recommendations. The Katy Perry stock market.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue December 13: Despite the index returns this year, many stocks are still in a bear market.

Some interest rate-sensitive stocks recently fell to the lowest level since the trough of the pandemic market more than three years ago. But interest rates have likely peaked. And the main reason for the decline is over.

Buying stocks in the throes of a bear market has proven to be a winning strategy over time. Buying stocks after they have already started to climb out of the lows has proven to be a winning strategy sooner.

The timing may be perfect for a rare opportunity to generate much higher returns than can normally be expected from stocks of defensive companies. In this issue, I highlight a defensive stock that had been a stellar performer before inflation and rising interest rates took hold. It is priced near the lowest valuations in its history and has recently been generating upward momentum.

Weekly Update January 3: The new year is starting with big momentum. The S&P 500 had a torrid late-year rally where it soared about 16% between late October and the end of the year. Stocks closed out the year with nine straight up weeks, the longest streak since 2004.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue December 20: In the December Issue of Cabot Early Opportunities, we continue to lean into the market’s bullish trend. We dig into five modest growth companies with exposure to AI, social media/advertising, footwear, HR software and the exciting world of road paving.

As always, there’s something for everybody!

Cabot Income Advisor

Weekly Update January 2: The final numbers are in. And they’re impressive.

After a bear market in 2022, the market indexes came back sharply in 2023. That’s not unusual. Prior to last year, there had been nine years of negative S&P 500 returns since 1980. Seven of those down years were followed by up years, and four of those seven up years posted returns of 20% or higher. The market doesn’t usually stay beaten down for long.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue December 27: In this issue, we discuss our Top Five Stocks for 2024. We also dissect and review what happened in the capital markets in 2023 and offer our outlook for the coming year.

This month’s Buy recommendation, Mohawk Industries (MHK), is a major global flooring manufacturer whose shares are deeply out of favor. We discuss three key questions when considering an investment in a cyclical company and describe how Mohawk passes all three with flying colors.

Weekly Update January 5: In today’s note, we discuss the recent earnings reports from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). Our note also includes the monthly Catalyst Report and a summary of the January edition of the Cabot Turnaround Letter, which was published a week ago Wednesday.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine January: Most of us never take practical economics classes that dive into everyday finances, how to save, how to invest, or how to plan for the future. If you’ve taken an economics class at all, you probably learned more about supply and demand than you did about setting aside an emergency fund. That means that most of what we “know” about money we learned from our parents or just sort of picked up as we went along. So this month, let’s put to rest some of the most pernicious money myths and unfounded beliefs that keep us from achieving our long-term financial goals.

Stock of the Month December 14: Well, I’d call November a pretty good month! The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared by around 2,000 points since our last issue. Wall Street seems positively optimistic that the Fed will begin to lower interest rates mid-year, according to a recent CNBC survey. Also, the risk of a recession continues to decline, with Goldman Sachs saying the probability is now around 15%.

Both of those instances may create a very good market in 2024.

Prime Question for Jacob: Please provide your thoughts on FedEx (FDX), which is down 10% $30 today.

Jacob: I don’t follow FDX too closely, mostly because it doesn’t trade many options.

However, my thought on situations like this, where a stock takes a steep dive on earnings, is to not get involved for a couple of days as it will take some time for the big funds to sell if they are looking to liquidate their positions.

After those couple days, if I was looking to buy the dip, I would target an at-the-money call with 6 months until its expiration. Perhaps the FDX July 250 calls.