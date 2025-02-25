Cabot Prime Core Week Ending February 21, 2025

Latest Summary

In this week’s video, small-cap expert Tyler Laundon explains what he’s seeing out there in the market as earnings season grinds on. He touches on what Fed officials said this past week and highlights a potential slowdown in QT as supportive of the market. Tyler flags what he interprets as market anxiety about conservative forward guidance and the noise coming out of Washington. But at the same time there are plenty of names acting well after reporting fantastic reports and meaningful M&A activity. and Tyler runs through a number of these stocks to wrap up the video.

Stocks Discussed: SN AMPL CWAN CELH FIVN PRMB IRTC BKNG U

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss mixed signals from the market, surprising strength in European stocks and whether or not Alibaba (BABA) is the next big thing in AI. Then, they welcome on Nancy Zambell of Cabot Money Club to talk all about investor sentiment, which sectors are showing strength, and the state of the housing market. To learn more about Cabot Money Club, click here.

Cabot Webinar

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Core member benefits.

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue February 20: The market remains relatively mixed from a top-down perspective, but growth stocks remain a different story -- some still look fine, but the action is very hit or miss, and recently, more have come under pressure, with air pockets appearing all over the place this week. That doesn’t portend doom -- in fact, some things like sentiment are encouraging, and the indexes aren’t in bad shape -- but we’ve pared back this week and will look to reinvest the proceeds once big investors decisively step up to support growth stocks.

Bi-weekly Update February 13: WHAT TO DO NOW: We continue to stay relatively close to shore as the major indexes remain rangebound and many stocks are hit and miss—but we are impressed given the resilience shown after some worrisome headlines, and earnings season has gone fairly well so far. Today and tonight, we’re making a few small moves: On the sell side, we sold one-third of our AppLovin (APP) stake today and, tonight, will sell half of our On Holding (ONON) position—but we’ll also buy an additional 3% position to Duolingo (DUOL) and start a half-sized stake in DoorDash (DASH). All told, we’ll still have a mid-40% cash position, but we could do more buying if the recent resilience leads to clear buying.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue February 18: Most of the overall evidence out there is the same as it has been for weeks, but there is one factor that is very encouraging for the bulls: Earnings season, which continues to produce a good-sized batch of gaps higher in growthy names, with another round of winners this past week; as things stand now, there should be plenty of leadership for the market to ride ... if big investors finally click the buy button. We’re far from flooring the accelerator, but we’ll nudge up our Market Monitor to a level 7.

As an example of what we just wrote, seven of this week’s Top Ten gapped on earnings last week, and while some still need a little work, all should have good potential if the market kicks into gear. Our Top Pick has reemerged after a long base-building effort last year and as some industry worries fade into the background.

Movers & Shakers February 21: It’s been a relatively quiet week if you follow the major indexes, with the big-cap measures flat and some of the broader indexes down less than 1%. And that keeps the top-down evidence broadly neutral: Most indexes are trending sideways, with some (big-cap indexes, even a growth measure or two) near the top of their ranges while others are stuck in the mud. Meanwhile, things like Treasury rates, our Aggression Index and other factors remain on the intermediate-term fence.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue February 6: Less than two years removed from the dual implosions of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the U.S. banking industry is thriving again, boosted by a resilient economy, declining inflation, and lower borrowing costs. No sector has reported better earnings growth in the fourth quarter than financials, with banks leading the way. And yet, bank stocks remain cheap. So today, we add a big name in the banking industry to our Growth/Income portfolio – one that’s growing fast, and cheaper than most of its peers. I think it could reach new all-time highs within a matter of months.

Weekly Update February 20: The U.S. stock market is doing just fine. More than fine, in fact. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 closed at a new all-time high, and the index is up roughly 4% year to date through the first seven weeks of 2025. That comes on the heels of back-to-back years of gains in excess of 20%. And while the current bull market has been mostly spearheaded by a handful of artificial intelligence and Magnificent Seven stocks, the rally is finally starting to spread, with the Equal Weight index also up 4% this year, the Dow Jones Industrial up nearly 5%, and the Russell 2000 up nearly 3%.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue February 12: Other stocks are picking up the slack while technology is wobbling. The grossly lopsided performance that dominated this market for so long couldn’t last. And there’s more to the story than just sector rotation. Earnings are catching up.

I’m still bullish on the portfolio AI stocks. But other sectors of the market are overdue for stronger relative performance. These stocks are taking over and likely to post much better relative performance over the course of the year.

Healthcare is perhaps the best of all sectors that aren’t technology. It’s an all-weather industry that offers a very seldom-found combination of safety and growth. Plus, these stocks are poised ahead of the megatrend of the rapidly aging population. Healthcare demand is skyrocketing. And the best stocks should get a great ride.

In this issue, I highlight four healthcare stocks currently in the portfolio. Despite the lopsided bull market returns so far, a couple of these stocks have been among the very best performers. And now they should be poised for a strong run in 2025.

Weekly Update February 19: While the S&P 500 has stalled at about the same level since late November, it’s been more exciting under the hood.

The market indexes have stalled mostly because of technology. Those stocks still haven’t fully recovered from the DeepSeek plunge in late January. At the same time, earnings for the rest of the market are catching up.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue February 19: The February 2025 Issue highlights a variety of both new and familiar names across the software, delivery, MedTech, appliance and land management markets.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue January 28: January was shaping up to be another stellar month for stocks. The S&P 500 closed last week 3.73% higher for the month.

But stocks came crashing down on Monday when a Chinese start-up claimed that its highly popular AI assistant performs equally as well as leading models at much cheaper prices and using far less data. It calls into question the anticipated demand growth for AI.

But the selloff is probably an overreaction. This is the problem with high-flying stocks. Any bad news gets dramatically amplified because euphoria is so easy to disappoint. The AI catalyst is still very real. But it may have gotten ahead of itself. A day like Monday was bound to happen. It also creates opportunity.

In this issue, I highlight one of the best technology stocks on the market. It was riding high for good reasons, rapidly growing profits. Monday’s overreaction prompted the worst selloff of the stock in years. There is likely to be a bounce back and the stock can generate very high-priced calls.

Weekly Update February 18: The market has been sideways for the past couple of months. It’s up YTD because of a rebound from the December swoon. But the S&P is still at about the same level it was in early December.

Earnings have been solid, averaging about 11% growth in the quarter as tech earnings moderate and the rest of the market catches up. Earnings are expected to average about 14% in 2025. But the solid earnings quarter is only helping the market hold serve in the face of higher interest rate expectations, tariffs, and a strong dollar.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue January 29: Lost in the frenzy surrounding all things AI are companies that fall under the “boring but important” category. This includes producers of everyday things we often take for granted but which are nonetheless crucial for the smooth functioning of countless segments of the economy. To be fair, these otherwise “boring” industries quite often provide investors with outsized opportunities for profit due to their under-the-radar nature.

Weekly Update February 21: In today’s note, we discuss pertinent developments for some of the stocks in the portfolio, including Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), Alcoa (AA), American Airlines (AAL), Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB), Brookfield Wealth Solutions (BNT), GE Aerospace (GE), Pan American Silver (PAAS), Starbucks (SBUX) and Toast Inc. (TOST).

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine February: The use of digital wallets is expanding rapidly across the globe but the U.S. is lagging the rest of the world in adoption. This month, let’s explore everything you need to know about digital wallets—from what they do and how they work to which options are the best for consumers and how they keep your money safe—before they complete their takeover of the payments world.

Stock of the Month January 10: Welcome to our 2025 TOP PICKS issue! Our Cabot analysts have kindly shared their top stock ideas for this year. And you’ll find that they include a variety of companies that should be attractive to investors of all styles—growth, value, dividend payers, and companies on the cusp of turning around—as well as small, mid, and large-cap stocks. I hope you’ll find one or more to your liking!

Prime Question for Mike: I am a subscriber to both Growth Investor & Stock of the Week. Based on comments in regular updates I have read from both, what is the general stop loss percentage recommended on a stock and should that order be a mental one or placed as an actual trailing stop order?

Mike: Thanks for writing. So all the advisories do stand on their own two feet, but for Growth Investor, our max loss limit is 20%, but we usually try to cut things closer – so I would say 12% to 15%, depending on the chart and volatility of the stock. We tend to use mental stops for that advisory. Once we have a profit, we don’t necessarily trail with that percentage - we’ll loosen it up and see how things go, but that’s where we start.