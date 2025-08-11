Cabot Prime Core Week Ending August 8, 2025

Latest Summary

CABOT EVENTS

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s narrow bounce this week, as most every index is still toying with its 50-day line, which has his intermediate-term trend model on the fence. That said, he remains very encouraged by the many upside earnings gaps he’s seeing in quality stocks; while many aren’t ready to get going quite yet, his watch list is much larger than it was a couple of weeks ago, which bodes well once this narrow environment broadens out. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: BROS, ALAB, ANET, EXPE, RDDT, WDC, ARGX, JBL, WGS, IBIT, ETHA, CCJ

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Brad highlights some of the biggest news items of the week, including the ISM Services index that triggered some selling pressures, the tariff rollout now that the proverbial can is no longer getting kicked down the street, initial jobless claims, and a narrowing of the bull market. Then, Nancy Zambell joins to talk all about housing and real estate. They cover home prices, interest rate expectations, how prospective buyers should approach the market, and a handful of stocks in the sector that look strong. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Cabot Webinar

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Core member benefits.

RECENT BUY AND SELL ACTIVITY

This table lists stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issues or Updates.

PORTFOLIO UPDATES THIS WEEK

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue August 7: The big-cap indexes remain generally resilient, but under the hood, the market continues to thin out, with fewer names participating in the rally. To be fair, we are seeing more growth titles either emerge or set up nicely after earnings, and of course, the market’s big-picture outlook remains favorable. But we’re comfortable staying relatively close to shore for now as the broad market decides which way to go. We’ve made a flurry of moves in the past couple of weeks and have one small buy today, but we’re holding a good chunk of cash as we look to see if growth stocks can get moving en masse.

Bi-weekly Update July 31: WHAT TO DO NOW: Remain bullish, but continue to keep some of your powder dry. The market remains in a solid uptrend, but more indexes and stocks have been stalling out. To be fair, we are seeing some growth names finally kick into gear, but we still think it’s best to ease off the accelerator a bit as we see how earnings season goes. In the Model Portfolio, we sold Uber (UBER) and bought a half-sized stake in Oracle (ORCL) on a special bulletin Tuesday; tonight we’ll make one small move, adding another 3% position to Rubrik (RBRK), which appears to be emerging from its slumber. We’ll still hold around 30% cash after these moves.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue August 4: The big-picture market outlook remains very bullish in our view, but there’s no question we’re seeing more potholes, with more stocks and sectors chopping sideways in recent weeks—and then, last week, we saw sellers step up. Of course, today’s bounce was encouraging, but the odds of a volatile rest period are growing given the prior extended run. Right here, we’ll leave our Market Monitor at a level 7, though we’re mostly taking things on a stock-by-stock basis.

The best news from the last week came from earnings season, where there were a large number of positive earnings reactions among names with solid stories and numbers. Our Top Pick is a well-run company, and now growth is strong as AI demand ramps.

Movers & Shakers August 8: Following last week’s repeated distribution (both selling on gaps up and then Friday’s big down day), the major indexes have enjoyed a solid snapback, led again by the Nasdaq (especially) and the S&P 500, though all the indexes were up.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue August 7: A sizzling summer for stocks has delivered some strong returns for investors, though not all sectors have enjoyed the ride. In fact, seven of the 11 S&P 500 sectors have underperformed the benchmark index’s 8% return so far this year. As a result, there’s plenty of value still out there. So today, we set our sights on of those underperforming sectors: consumer staples. While the sector hasn’t trailed the market as much as a few others, we’ve found a usually steady, reliable stock that just touched five-year lows despite reporting record sales. The company dates back to the 1800s, and is a brand everyone knows – and has likely been in your house, your parents’ house, your grandparents’ house and your great-grandparents’ house. And now it’s on sale.

Details inside.

Weekly Update July 31: A surprisingly productive July comes to a close with the market near all-time highs and volatility at a relative low. I’ve written in recent weeks about the reasons that could change in August and September – the highest stock valuations since the February high, lingering tariff uncertainty and its potential impact on a heretofore resilient economy, frothy warning signs like new meme stocks and soaring bitcoin prices, and the usual selling that occurs right after Labor Day. But for now, stocks are doing just fine, and that includes value stocks, which have risen more than 6% year to date.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue July 9: Tariffs are back.

Of course, stocks could continue to move higher. The optimists have been right so far. But the indexes are near all-time highs, while uncertainty abounds. It might not be the best strategy to pay a premium for a stock in a precarious market.

Fortunately, while the overall market is near the high, there are stocks that are still cheap. The amazing market recovery from the April low has been led by technology, which accounts for about one-third of the S&P index. That sector has soared over 40% in the last three months. But many great stocks are still priced far from their 52-week highs.

In this issue, I highlight a financial industry powerhouse with a long track record of outperforming the market. The stock is well below the 52-week high and selling near its cheapest valuations in years. While the market could go either way in the weeks ahead, this stock is well-positioned to boom when the environment normalizes. Meanwhile the current uncertainty is keeping it cheap.

It may seem like stock prices have run away in the impressive recovery from the April low. But there is a stock where it’s still April.

Weekly Update August 6: The resilient summer market got a cold slap in the face last week. There was a big recovery on Monday. But the market still looks wobblier than it did a week ago.

One day’s headlines seemed to undo the positive market narrative.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue July 16: With the broad market making new highs in the face of renewed tariff threats, it seems investors are willing to shrug off macro concerns, at least for now.

We’ll heed the bullish action by stepping into three new positions this month, but hedge our bets by making one of them a half-sized position. We also add two new names to our Watch List.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue July 22: Uncertainty is growing while the market is perched at the all-time high.

The S&P 500 soared by a remarkable 29% in just over three months. At the same time, tariffs are back and there is still a high degree of uncertainty regarding the economy.

Sure, the overall market is high. But what is true for the S&P 500 isn’t necessarily true for many individual stocks. Technology drove the S&P 500 index higher. But much of the rest of the market is well below the all-time highs. Some stocks and sectors are barely positive YTD.

Energy has lagged the market all year. At the same time, the fortunes of certain companies are improving. Natural gas volumes are growing at a strong clip as demand for electricity is skyrocketing from data centers. At the same time, overseas demand is expanding with no end in sight.

In this issue, I highlight an energy company with rapidly growing demand for its services that sells at a cheap price and pays a high yield. We don’t have to chase stock prices into the stratosphere. Let’s invest where it’s still April.

Weekly Update August 5: Stocks are recovering so far this week after a big selloff on Friday.

The sweet summer market that had consistently set new highs got a cold slap in the face last week. But trading so far this week indicates it might not be a game-changer.

The market was looking good a week ago. The huge trade deal with Europe alleviated much uncertainty about tariffs. Second-quarter GDP came in at a much stronger-than-expected 3%. Tariff uncertainty was fading away, and the economy was stronger than expected. But then news of a much worse-than-expected job number for July, along with significant downward revisions for the prior two months, combined with increasing tariff threats to China, India, and Canada and shattered the positive narrative.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue July 30: The turnaround path that Newell Brands (NWL) has navigated in the last few years has been anything but smooth, at times being downright torturous.

What started as a seemingly clear-cut turnaround story as far back as 2018 turned into a frustrating affair for investors who bought the stock back then and continued to hold it over the last seven years. But after the agonizing twists and turns since the stock’s 2017 peak, the road ahead appears clearer now than it has been in several years.

Weekly Update August 8: Last week’s release of the latest job market outlook did more than shock the market, it re-opened a debate that has been intermittently raging over the last couple of years, namely: will the U.S. dodge an inflationary recession (i.e. stagflation)?

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine August: With the passage of recent legislation, changes are coming to the student loan landscape; federal loans are still available, but it’s never been more important to understand your other options for paying for a higher education. This month, let’s look at some of those options—from grants and scholarships to 529s and savings accounts—to help you crack the code on paying for college without blowing up your budget.

Stock of the Month July 10: We don’t yet know what the inflation rate for June will be (report is due July 15), but in the latest Federal Reserve meeting—reading between the lines—it seems economists expect the Fed to lower rates a couple of times during the remainder of the year.

And, just in the last few days, it’s been reported that Goldman Sachs now expects the Fed to cut rates three times.

We’ll see.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Mike: Good morning, Mr. C. I hope all is well with you and your family. I’m asking if you can give the ticker names and any information you might have for several quantum computer stocks. As always, thank you for your help.

Mike: Thanks for writing. So, I’m not huge on the group as most are super speculative, but it looks like QBTS and IONQ are two of the more liquid names, with RGTI and QUBT a bit lower on the food chain. All are speculative and volatile, but of course, that doesn’t mean they can’t do well.