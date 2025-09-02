Cabot Prime Core Week Ending August 29, 2025

Latest Summary

Cabot Weekly Review (Video)

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the continued tricky environment, with the broad market finding some buyers but with growth stocks mostly stuck in the mud, with ups and downs but not a lot of net progress. Mike remains very much big-picture bullish, and sees growth eventually re-engaging (in fact, he sees many decent setups here), but he’s keeping some dry powder available until he sees more names lift off. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss Jerome Powell’s dovish comments at Jackson Hole, takeaways from Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings, and whether the surge in small-cap stocks is sustainable. Then, they debate whether homebuilder stocks are a buy and discuss Etsy’s (ETSY) selloff on the end of the de minimis exemption. For more details on the offer in this week’s episode, visit www.cabotwealth.com/street.

Cabot Webinar

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Core member benefits.

RECENT BUY AND SELL ACTIVITY

This table lists stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issues or Updates.

PORTFOLIO UPDATES THIS WEEK

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue August 21: It’s been a highly unusual market environment, with the overall market grinding slightly higher, but with growth stocks generally under pressure as more leaders crack or test key support. We continue to think great things will happen when looking out a few months, but we also have to deal with the here and now and have been shedding names as they act abnormally, giving us a cash position north of 50%. We’d prefer to have that lower, but are holding it tonight, waiting for at least some support to show up before putting some of it back to work.

Bi-weekly Update August 28: WHAT TO DO NOW: The market remains in good shape as we roll into the long weekend, and we’re happy to see some growth stocks rebound in recent days, with today being a solid performance. That’s not a signal to cannonball into the pool, but with a huge cash position, we’re doing some buying tonight, buying another 3% position in GE Vernova (GEV) and starting a half-sized stake in MP Materials (MP). We’re close to adding some other names, too, but we’ll start with these moves and go from there. Our cash position will be around 49%.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue August 25: Ever since early July, the market has seen more and more bouts of rotation, and in the past two weeks, that action has accelerated, with more and more growth stocks getting hit while expectations for a Fed rate cut next month have goosed the broad market. So where do we stand overall? From a top-down perspective, the evidence has improved, but there’s also a lot of crosscurrents and leadership is in transition, which keeps things tricky. We’ll stick with our Market Monitor at a level 7 and see how things look after the coming long weekend.

This week’s list has a bunch of names from different groups, including many smaller titles, which goes hand in hand with what we’re seeing in the market. Our Top Pick had five (!) fakeouts in the past six months, this recent breakout look for real. Aim for modest dips and use a looser stop.

Movers & Shakers August 29: It’s looking like a flat-ish week in the market after today’s down opening, with the big-cap indexes doing slightly better but not much movement in this pre-holiday week. Under the surface, we saw a bit of re-rotation, with some safer areas (like consumer staples) softening while growth stocks re-engaged a bit.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue August 7: A sizzling summer for stocks has delivered some strong returns for investors, though not all sectors have enjoyed the ride. In fact, seven of the 11 S&P 500 sectors have underperformed the benchmark index’s 8% return so far this year. As a result, there’s plenty of value still out there. So today, we set our sights on of those underperforming sectors: consumer staples. While the sector hasn’t trailed the market as much as a few others, we’ve found a usually steady, reliable stock that just touched five-year lows despite reporting record sales. The company dates back to the 1800s, and is a brand everyone knows – and has likely been in your house, your parents’ house, your grandparents’ house and your great-grandparents’ house. And now it’s on sale.

Weekly Update August 28: It’s been a rough few years for the housing sector.

Ever since the Fed raised interest rates to multi-decade highs in 2022/2023, both housing starts and existing home sales have fallen off a cliff in the U.S. Housing starts peaked at 1.82 million in April 2022; they dipped as low as 1.28 million this May, a 30% dropoff. Existing home sales have fallen even further, from a 6.6-million-unit peak in January 2021 to a 3.9-million-unit nadir this June – a 41% haircut.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue August 13: Artificial intelligence is a massive catalyst that is changing the market. It is spreading beyond technology and transforming other industries.

Utilities are companies that provide water, energy, and electricity to homes and businesses. They operate monopolies or near monopolies in their areas and the rates they charge are usually determined by regulatory bodies.

They usually pay strong dividend yields and provide highly defensive earnings that continue in any kind of economy. But, aside from the dividend and defensive characteristics, they’ve typically offered little else. Good stocks tend to outperform the indexes in flat or down markets and underperform them in bull markets. They are the market sector that most closely resembles bonds.

But skyrocketing electricity demand, mostly from data centers supporting AI, is changing that sector for the better. The phenomenon is making electric utilities growth businesses as well. The changing environment is adding another hugely positive dimension to these underrated stocks.

In this issue, I identify a beneficiary of that positive change that’s ahead of the pack. It’s an opportunity that has never existed before in modern times. The combination of defense and growth is the best of both worlds.

Weekly Update August 27: The market is solid. It is within a whisker of the high. But this is the last week of August. What will it do when investors start really paying attention again after Labor Day?

There has been some back and forth recently. The indexes pulled back as technology and the AI trade ran out of gas. But then stocks rallied again after the Fed Chairman indicated at the Jackson Hole speech last week that the central bank would finally cut the fed funds rate in September. Wall Street loves rate cuts.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue August 20: A strong earnings season has propelled the broad market to fresh highs, and as we enter mid-August, “rotation” has become the buzzword of the moment.

We’ll respect this action by not pressing too hard on the gas today. But at the same time, with a number of attractive setups floating across my screen, we’re not going to be wildly conservative.

We step up to the plate and take a swing at three new positions today.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue August 26: What will sobered-up investors see after Labor Day when they start really paying attention again?

Although a September rate cut is largely priced into stocks, upcoming inflation and economic reports could change things. September could be a month when the AI rally is renewed and the Fed starts cutting rates, or a month where tech stocks retreat and the rate cut promise is pulled back. It’s a precarious market for stocks priced near the high.

Fortunately, there are several good stocks that are already well off the high. One area is those companies exposed to homebuying. Stubbornly high mortgage rates have held company stock prices down. But the longer-term trajectory for the homebuying market is fabulous. There is huge pent-up demand for homebuying that will ignite at some point. If rates come down in the months ahead, that ignition could occur sooner rather than later.

Several homebuilding company stocks have already spiked higher on the prospect of falling interest rates. In this issue, I highlight a title insurance company stock that has a long history of market outperformance. It is still priced well off the high, while the longer-term prospects are stellar, and it might be on the cusp of a breakout in the short term.

Weekly Update August 12: The market is still right near the high. But the dog days of summer are setting in.

Stocks are resilient. News regarding tariffs and the economy got better and then got worse. The market is taking it in stride and meandering near the high. Now we are at that time of year when investors focus on squeezing in the last bit of summer fun.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue August 27: As you’ve probably surmised by now, I’m not the world’s biggest fan of buying stocks that are coming off fresh 52-week lows, preferring instead those that have carved out a decent bottoming pattern—both in terms of price and sentiment. Nor, for that matter, do I tend to favor buying stocks that are so far out of favor with investors that continued selling pressure is still an ever-present possibility.

But sometimes a stock becomes so cheap, so out of favor and so “wound up” with short interest and capitulation that the temptation to do some bottom fishing is simply too great to pass up. This is especially the case when the turnaround story is so compelling that it practically writes itself. Such is the case with this month’s featured recommendation, Helen of Troy (HELE).

Weekly Update August 29: The ever-present temptation for equity investors is to become complacent when everything is going along swimmingly. That’s the situation now facing them as, admittedly, the market hasn’t looked this good in months, as measured by several key metrics.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine September: The White House has recently published an Executive Order intended to permit alternative asset investment, including real estate, commodities and private equity, in retirement accounts and 401(k)s. This month, let’s take a closer look at private equity. We’ll explore how it works, how it performs relative to public investments you’re no doubt already familiar with, how you can add private equity exposure right now, and, most importantly, whether you should.

Stock of the Month August 14: All in all, not a bad month. The stock markets had a nice bounce. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%; productivity increased (by 2.4%), higher than economists expected; and while home prices continued to rise in certain areas of the country (Northeast and Midwest), nationwide, they fell by 4.9%, to $401,800, on average.

And best of all, the turmoil regarding tariffs doesn’t seem to be affecting earnings much.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Chris: Hey Chris, I’m curious as to what if anything would get you to add to your 1/2 position of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS). I rode it on the way up and cashed out after it topped out and headed back down. Now I’m feeling like I’m missing the party, part II, as I made some good money by cashing out completely. I should have hung on to a 1/2 position as you recommended or at least attempted to pick up a few shares after it bottomed out. What do you foresee for this stock going forward?

Based on one of Mike’s latest picks, I did get a foothold back in the rocket/satellite biz with Rocket Lab (RKLB), which is off to a decent start so far. ASTS has always been a bit more intriguing though and I wouldn’t mind owning it again if there is a proper setup or opportunity to start building a small position again.

Chris: Excellent question. I’m glad you booked profits on ASTS when it was near the top!Long term, I do think the stock will go higher – likely much higher. But in the short term, it might be a bit choppier, especially after pushing from 45 to 53 in the two weeks since earnings. I’d do what Mike always suggests – buy on dips. It’s up more than 5% today so maybe give it a few days to see if it pulls back a bit, as often happens after big earnings pushes (and especially with the typical early-September selling likely coming next week). But, the stock is still well off its late-July highs above 60, so even if you bought around here, I doubt you’ll regret it a year from now.