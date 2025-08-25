Cabot Prime Core Week Ending August 22, 2025

Latest Summary

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the odds of a market pullback as growth stocks face selling pressures, Jerome Powell’s upcoming Jackson Hole speech and what message he might try to send Wall Street, and earnings from Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT), and what they say about the broader economy. Then, they welcome on Michael Brush, Chief Analyst of Cabot Cannabis Investor, to offer up his thoughts on the market as a whole before diving into the possibility of rescheduling and what it could mean for cannabis stocks. For more information about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Core member benefits.

Bi-weekly Issue August 21: It’s been a highly unusual market environment, with the overall market grinding slightly higher, but with growth stocks generally under pressure as more leaders crack or test key support. We continue to think great things will happen when looking out a few months, but we also have to deal with the here and now and have been shedding names as they act abnormally, giving us a cash position north of 50%. We’d prefer to have that lower, but are holding it tonight, waiting for at least some support to show up before putting some of it back to work.

Bi-weekly Update August 14: WHAT TO DO NOW: The market is still singing a similar tune, with the big-cap indexes looking fine (and, now, some broader indexes looking better), but growth stocks remain tricky, with many names marking time and more looking iffy. In a special bulletin yesterday, we took partial profits in GE Aerospace (GE), and tonight we are moving Rubrik (RBRK) back to Hold as it’s been unable to escape the weak sector action. That will leave us with 43% cash, which we’ll sit with for now, though we could put some to work in some of our strong performers if growth stocks can perk up.

Weekly Issue August 11: The big-cap indexes remain in an uptrend, but it’s still a tricky and narrow environment, with just about every other index making no progress (net-net) for the past few weeks while they test their key 50-day moving averages. That means the intermediate-term trend is on the fence, which is obviously something that bears watching. On the positive side of the ledger, though, we’re still encouraged by what we’re seeing during earnings season, with many signs of strength from growth-y titles. All in all, we’re sticking with the stance we’ve been in—our Market Monitor remains at a level 7.

This week’s list has something for everyone, with strength seen in a variety of sectors. Our Top Pick just broke out of a beautiful launching pad after earnings, with some others in the general group also doing well.

Movers & Shakers August 22: The selling in growth stocks seen under the surface last week accelerated this week, with the Nasdaq off nearly 2.5% coming into today, while the S&P 500 took a smaller hit (1.2%). Meanwhile, broader measures were down some but held up far better as the rotation theme continued.

Monthly Issue August 7: A sizzling summer for stocks has delivered some strong returns for investors, though not all sectors have enjoyed the ride. In fact, seven of the 11 S&P 500 sectors have underperformed the benchmark index’s 8% return so far this year. As a result, there’s plenty of value still out there. So today, we set our sights on of those underperforming sectors: consumer staples. While the sector hasn’t trailed the market as much as a few others, we’ve found a usually steady, reliable stock that just touched five-year lows despite reporting record sales. The company dates back to the 1800s, and is a brand everyone knows – and has likely been in your house, your parents’ house, your grandparents’ house and your great-grandparents’ house. And now it’s on sale.

Weekly Update August 21: The market’s tectonic plates are shifting.

Last week, I wrote that big tech – namely, the top 20 stocks in the S&P 500 by market cap – had led the way as the market emerged from a sharp late-March/early-April downturn and stretched to new all-time highs earlier this month. Now they’re retreating, with growth stocks – as measured by the Investors’ Business Daily 50 (FFTY) – off roughly 8% in the last week, with some big names (CRWV, -55%; PLTR, -22%; APP, -17%; SMCI, -31%, etc.) plummeting much further than that.

Monthly Issue August 13: Artificial intelligence is a massive catalyst that is changing the market. It is spreading beyond technology and transforming other industries.

Utilities are companies that provide water, energy, and electricity to homes and businesses. They operate monopolies or near monopolies in their areas and the rates they charge are usually determined by regulatory bodies.

They usually pay strong dividend yields and provide highly defensive earnings that continue in any kind of economy. But, aside from the dividend and defensive characteristics, they’ve typically offered little else. Good stocks tend to outperform the indexes in flat or down markets and underperform them in bull markets. They are the market sector that most closely resembles bonds.

But skyrocketing electricity demand, mostly from data centers supporting AI, is changing that sector for the better. The phenomenon is making electric utilities growth businesses as well. The changing environment is adding another hugely positive dimension to these underrated stocks.

In this issue, I identify a beneficiary of that positive change that’s ahead of the pack. It’s an opportunity that has never existed before in modern times. The combination of defense and growth is the best of both worlds.

Weekly Update August 6: The resilient summer market got a cold slap in the face last week. There was a big recovery on Monday. But the market still looks wobblier than it did a week ago.

One day’s headlines seemed to undo the positive market narrative.

Monthly Issue August 20: A strong earnings season has propelled the broad market to fresh highs, and as we enter mid-August, “rotation” has become the buzzword of the moment.

We’ll respect this action by not pressing too hard on the gas today. But at the same time, with a number of attractive setups floating across my screen, we’re not going to be wildly conservative.

We step up to the plate and take a swing at three new positions today.

Monthly Issue July 22: Uncertainty is growing while the market is perched at the all-time high.

The S&P 500 soared by a remarkable 29% in just over three months. At the same time, tariffs are back and there is still a high degree of uncertainty regarding the economy.

Sure, the overall market is high. But what is true for the S&P 500 isn’t necessarily true for many individual stocks. Technology drove the S&P 500 index higher. But much of the rest of the market is well below the all-time highs. Some stocks and sectors are barely positive YTD.

Energy has lagged the market all year. At the same time, the fortunes of certain companies are improving. Natural gas volumes are growing at a strong clip as demand for electricity is skyrocketing from data centers. At the same time, overseas demand is expanding with no end in sight.

In this issue, I highlight an energy company with rapidly growing demand for its services that sells at a cheap price and pays a high yield. We don’t have to chase stock prices into the stratosphere. Let’s invest where it’s still April.

Weekly Update August 12: The market is still right near the high. But the dog days of summer are setting in.

Stocks are resilient. News regarding tariffs and the economy got better and then got worse. The market is taking it in stride and meandering near the high. Now we are at that time of year when investors focus on squeezing in the last bit of summer fun.

Monthly Issue July 30: The turnaround path that Newell Brands (NWL) has navigated in the last few years has been anything but smooth, at times being downright torturous.

What started as a seemingly clear-cut turnaround story as far back as 2018 turned into a frustrating affair for investors who bought the stock back then and continued to hold it over the last seven years. But after the agonizing twists and turns since the stock’s 2017 peak, the road ahead appears clearer now than it has been in several years.

Weekly Update August 22: A theme that has emerged in the last couple of weeks is rotation out of this summer’s high-flyers and into some of the market’s biggest laggards of recent months. While this is encouraging from our perspective, especially since it bodes well for some of the turnarounds in our portfolio, it’s also a reason for embracing a measure of caution, as it shows that the broad market still isn’t firing on all cylinders.

Monthly Magazine August: With the passage of recent legislation, changes are coming to the student loan landscape; federal loans are still available, but it’s never been more important to understand your other options for paying for a higher education. This month, let’s look at some of those options—from grants and scholarships to 529s and savings accounts—to help you crack the code on paying for college without blowing up your budget.

Stock of the Month August 14: All in all, not a bad month. The stock markets had a nice bounce. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%; productivity increased (by 2.4%), higher than economists expected; and while home prices continued to rise in certain areas of the country (Northeast and Midwest), nationwide, they fell by 4.9%, to $401,800, on average.

And best of all, the turmoil regarding tariffs doesn’t seem to be affecting earnings much.

Prime Question for Mike: Good morning, Mr. C. I hope all is well with you and your family. I’m asking if you can give the ticker names and any information you might have for several quantum computer stocks. As always, thank you for your help.

Mike: Thanks for writing. So, I’m not huge on the group as most are super speculative, but it looks like QBTS and IONQ are two of the more liquid names, with RGTI and QUBT a bit lower on the food chain. All are speculative and volatile, but of course, that doesn’t mean they can’t do well.