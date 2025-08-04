Cabot Prime Core Week Ending August 1, 2025

Latest Summary

In this week's video, Mike Cintolo discusses the market's pothole this week, as sellers have finally made a stand after a great three months. He offers no predictions, but the intermediate-term trend is now on the fence, though encouraging, many leaders are holding well--and many others have emerged after earnings, a bunch of which he runs through on the charts. Big picture, he's still bullish, but. near-term, he's holding some cash to see how this dip plays out.

Stocks Discussed: RDDT, WDC, STX, WING, CVNA, META, ARGX, APPF, EBAY, HOOD, ORCL, NBIS, JBL

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad break down a heaping helping of economic news. They drill down into this morning's jobs figures, the results of the latest Fed meeting and the implementation of long-awaited tariffs. Then, they discuss GDP figures, including one subcomponent that can help cut through the noise, and this month's PCE. To close out the show, they highlight a handful of major earnings reports and AI-driven growth in big tech companies.

Quarterly Cabot Analyst Meeting

The recording of the Cabot Prime Members Meeting with the Analysts is now available for you to listen to at your convenience—click here for access. This private call with our analysts is one of your exclusive Cabot Prime Core member benefits.

The next call will be July 16, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET. Register here!

PORTFOLIO UPDATES THIS WEEK

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue July 24: The overall market continues to look very bullish whether looking at our core indicators or the many unusual signs of strength (that portend higher prices down the road). That said, there are some headwinds near-term, especially in many growth stocks, which have been doing more chopping than advancing in recent weeks. That’s no reason to be negative, but we’re following along with that growth stock evidence, trimming our sails a bit while looking to see what earnings season brings.

Bi-weekly Update July 31: WHAT TO DO NOW: Remain bullish, but continue to keep some of your powder dry. The market remains in a solid uptrend, but more indexes and stocks have been stalling out. To be fair, we are seeing some growth names finally kick into gear, but we still think it’s best to ease off the accelerator a bit as we see how earnings season goes. In the Model Portfolio, we sold Uber (UBER) and bought a half-sized stake in Oracle (ORCL) on a special bulletin Tuesday; tonight we’ll make one small move, adding another 3% position to Rubrik (RBRK), which appears to be emerging from its slumber. We’ll still hold around 30% cash after these moves.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue July 28: The market had yet another mostly quiet, mostly positive week, and the vast majority of the top-down evidence is still in good or great shape. That said, there’s no doubt things are a bit extended in time and that more stocks and sectors are beginning to lag, which is one reason we’re not flooring the accelerator. Another is the fact that earnings season really picks up this week—35%-plus of the S&P 500, along with more growth leaders, are reporting, which will obviously be key. Don’t get us wrong, we’re overall bullish, but near term we’re picking our spots. We’ll leave our Market Monitor at a level 7.

This week’s list has a wide variety of names, with many types of names and setups. This week’s Top Pick has earnings this week, but after a huge-volume ramp, shares have dipped on low volume to the 25-day line—we’re OK with a small buy here or on dips with a loose stop.

Movers & Shakers August 1: We’ve been easing off the accelerator somewhat during the past two or three weeks as fewer stocks had been participating in the upside, and historically, even the strongest market rallies off of major or panic lows have run into some turbulence three to four months after the kickoff point (in this case, April 21). And this week we saw some selling finally appear—on Tuesday and Thursday, solid gaps higher were sold into, and today, the market and most every sector is taking on water.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue July 10: Glad to be back! A lot has happened in the two weeks since I last wrote, with the market reaching new record highs despite the tariff deadline coming and going without a ton of clarity. And now second-quarter earnings season has arrived, which could provide further wind in the market’s sails, though estimates are more tempered (5% growth, vs. 14% growth among large-cap companies in Q1) this time around.

Meanwhile, our portfolio is humming, with TWO of our stocks reaching their price targets today! We’ll “retire” them to make room for today’s new recommendation, from an industry I wrote extensively about in our last update: movie theaters. The hope is that this movie theater stock will follow in the footsteps of United Airlines (UAL) and Carnival Corp. (CCL) and quickly reach our price target as shares play catch-up to their fundamentals due to some post-Covid lag.

Details inside. Enjoy!

Weekly Update July 31: A surprisingly productive July comes to a close with the market near all-time highs and volatility at a relative low. I’ve written in recent weeks about the reasons that could change in August and September – the highest stock valuations since the February high, lingering tariff uncertainty and its potential impact on a heretofore resilient economy, frothy warning signs like new meme stocks and soaring bitcoin prices, and the usual selling that occurs right after Labor Day. But for now, stocks are doing just fine, and that includes value stocks, which have risen more than 6% year to date.

Cabot Dividend Investor

Monthly Issue July 9: Tariffs are back.

Of course, stocks could continue to move higher. The optimists have been right so far. But the indexes are near all-time highs, while uncertainty abounds. It might not be the best strategy to pay a premium for a stock in a precarious market.

Fortunately, while the overall market is near the high, there are stocks that are still cheap. The amazing market recovery from the April low has been led by technology, which accounts for about one-third of the S&P index. That sector has soared over 40% in the last three months. But many great stocks are still priced far from their 52-week highs.

In this issue, I highlight a financial industry powerhouse with a long track record of outperforming the market. The stock is well below the 52-week high and selling near its cheapest valuations in years. While the market could go either way in the weeks ahead, this stock is well-positioned to boom when the environment normalizes. Meanwhile the current uncertainty is keeping it cheap.

It may seem like stock prices have run away in the impressive recovery from the April low. But there is a stock where it’s still April.

Weekly Update July 30: The market yawned off great news over the weekend but managed to make a new high nonetheless.

Investors don’t seem to care about tariffs anymore, and the market continues to forge slowly higher regardless of the news. Tariff concern is so last April.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue July 16: With the broad market making new highs in the face of renewed tariff threats, it seems investors are willing to shrug off macro concerns, at least for now.

We’ll heed the bullish action by stepping into three new positions this month, but hedge our bets by making one of them a half-sized position. We also add two new names to our Watch List.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue July 22: Uncertainty is growing while the market is perched at the all-time high.

The S&P 500 soared by a remarkable 29% in just over three months. At the same time, tariffs are back and there is still a high degree of uncertainty regarding the economy.

Sure, the overall market is high. But what is true for the S&P 500 isn’t necessarily true for many individual stocks. Technology drove the S&P 500 index higher. But much of the rest of the market is well below the all-time highs. Some stocks and sectors are barely positive YTD.

Energy has lagged the market all year. At the same time, the fortunes of certain companies are improving. Natural gas volumes are growing at a strong clip as demand for electricity is skyrocketing from data centers. At the same time, overseas demand is expanding with no end in sight.

In this issue, I highlight an energy company with rapidly growing demand for its services that sells at a cheap price and pays a high yield. We don’t have to chase stock prices into the stratosphere. Let’s invest where it’s still April.

Weekly Update July 29: It’s another new high! The market continues to forge slowly higher.

There was positive tariff news over the weekend. President Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to the framework of a trade deal that includes a 15% tariff on European imports and an agreement by the EU to buy $750 billion worth of U.S. energy over three years. Although the deal so far is considered highly advantageous to the U.S., it’s only a broad outline with many details to be worked out.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue July 30: The turnaround path that Newell Brands (NWL) has navigated in the last few years has been anything but smooth, at times being downright torturous.

What started as a seemingly clear-cut turnaround story as far back as 2018 turned into a frustrating affair for investors who bought the stock back then and continued to hold it over the last seven years. But after the agonizing twists and turns since the stock’s 2017 peak, the road ahead appears clearer now than it has been in several years.

Weekly Update August 1: With the current earnings season more than halfway complete for S&P 500 companies, a clearer picture of the overall corporate health backdrop is beginning to emerge.

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine August: With the passage of recent legislation, changes are coming to the student loan landscape; federal loans are still available, but it’s never been more important to understand your other options for paying for a higher education. This month, let’s look at some of those options—from grants and scholarships to 529s and savings accounts—to help you crack the code on paying for college without blowing up your budget.

Stock of the Month July 10: We don’t yet know what the inflation rate for June will be (report is due July 15), but in the latest Federal Reserve meeting—reading between the lines—it seems economists expect the Fed to lower rates a couple of times during the remainder of the year.

And, just in the last few days, it’s been reported that Goldman Sachs now expects the Fed to cut rates three times.

We’ll see.

Ask the Experts

Prime Question for Mike: Good morning, Mr. C. I hope all is well with you and your family. I’m asking if you can give the ticker names and any information you might have for several quantum computer stocks. As always, thank you for your help.

Mike: Thanks for writing. So, I’m not huge on the group as most are super speculative, but it looks like QBTS and IONQ are two of the more liquid names, with RGTI and QUBT a bit lower on the food chain. All are speculative and volatile, but of course, that doesn’t mean they can’t do well.