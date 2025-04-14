Cabot Prime Core Week Ending April 11, 2025

Latest Summary

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s wild week, which started with a plunge but found support thereafter as the headlines hit the wires fast and furiously. Short-term, Mike still thinks the odds favor that the market has hit a short-term low it can work off of, potentially beginning a bottom-building process. That has Mike going over many stocks that are holding well that have solid stories--though given the intermediate-term downtrends, he’s still hunkered down and waiting patiently for the market to give a decisive green light.

Stocks Discussed: PEN, MRX, WGS, CRWD, NFLX, AXON, LTH, DASH, PODD, PLTR, GE, VC, IOT, GEV, WING, HOOD

Cabot Street Check (Podcast)

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss Wednesday’s massive rally, the disconnect between sentiment and the economy, and how earnings season can offer more clarity for investors. Then, they’re joined by Bryan Perry, founder and author of “Cash Machine,” to talk about the market’s response to President Trump’s tariff plan, how to generate income in the current environment, and how he’s managing market risks now. For more information about “Cash Machine” and Bryan’s services, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Cabot Growth Investor

Bi-weekly Issue April 3: The market’s brief rally ran into a wall last week, and while the major indexes found some support near their March lows initially, today’s tariff-induced plunge put an end to that. While the headlines and news items are hitting the wires fast and furious, we urge you to stay focused on the evidence--doing so is why we were nearly 60% in cash the day after the market’s February top and why we’ve been north of 80% cash in recent weeks, shielding the portfolio from the worst of the decline. Tonight, we are forced to sell one of our remaining small positions, which will boost our cash hoard to the upper-80% range.

For now, we’re comfortable remaining in our storm cellar, but while the news and action is awful now, there are some rays of light out there (like falling Treasury rates), as well as many stocks that are etching higher lows right now while the market does the opposite (see more in tonight’s issue). Eventually, this down period will give way to a great money-making opportunity, so keep your head up--but stay defensive for now.

Bi-weekly Update April 10: WHAT TO DO NOW: Remain defensive, but keep your eyes open. Yesterday’s rally was noteworthy and may have started (or will soon start) a process of repairing the damage from the recent selling. That said, the market’s trends are still down and few stocks are in great shape, so the odds favor the repair process taking some time. Of course, we’re flexible, so if the buyers go wild, we’ll act, but tonight we’re again standing pat and seeing how this bounce plays out. Our cash position remains near 87%.

Cabot Top Ten Trader

Weekly Issue April 7: It doesn’t take a proprietary timing system to know the trend is down—we’ve been cautious and defensive since late February when the market and leaders first went over the falls, and we remain so today. That said, we’re also students of the market, and there’s no question we’re in the midst of an outright panic, with some truly extreme readings (north of 1,000 new lows on the NYSE on Friday and today; 95% of the S&P 1500 below their 50-day lines, etc.) that have a history of showing up near some sort of market low. That’s not a reason to turn bullish—again, the trends are clearly down—but it’s best to keep your head up and stay alert should some actual “good news” hit the wires. We’ll leave our Market Monitor at a level 3.

This week’s list is chock-full of defensive growth stocks—firms that have steadier growth stories that shouldn’t be affected by the tariff or economic headwinds. Our Top Pick is showing great relative strength and has a huge runway of growth ahead.

Movers & Shakers April 11: The extreme environment has continued this week, with last Wednesday’s tariff reveal leading to a massive selloff that took the market down into Monday morning, though there has been support since, thanks in large part to Wednesday’s tariff delay that caused the market to pop higher.

Cabot Value Investor

Monthly Issue April 3: U.S. stocks remain paralyzed by tariff fears, but not energy stocks. They’re the best-performing S&P 500 sector by far this year, more than doubling the return of any other sector. And yet, they remain the most undervalued sector by virtually every measure. So this month, we add a large-cap energy stock to the Cabot Value Investor portfolio that has a yearslong history of not only outperforming the market, but blowing it out of the water. But after a slow start to the year, it’s trading at a rare discount. We think it has immediate upside – and a high dividend yield should hold us over until it gets there.

Details inside.

Weekly Update April 10: There have been plenty of market meltdowns over the years. Few have matched what’s happened since last Wednesday evening – so-called “Liberation Day” – when President Trump announced plans to place high tariffs on … the rest of the world. In the week since, stocks have nose-dived by 13%, with both the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 swinging to a bear market last Thursday and Friday and the S&P 500 on the cusp of following suit as I write this.

Cabot Dividend Investor

April 9: The S&P crashed more than 5% on consecutive days last week for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. The index came within a whisker of a bear market, down 20% from the high on a closing basis.

It’s easy to get spooked out of the market these days. Few people believe the market has hit bottom when it does. Unheeded warnings play over in your mind as Judgement Day seems to have arrived. Stocks were overvalued. The trade war will cause a global recession. Excesses of the last several decades are being called. It’s time to get out of the market and save yourself.

Markets are emotionally driven in the short term. Fear and greed tend to be the dominant forces. But over time, emotions take a back seat to money and profits. When the market tanks, our emotions tell us to run for the hills. But history tells us it’s the best time to invest.

There are some truly stellar stocks in the portfolio that have generated returns comparable to the most successful stocks on the market. The problem is that these stocks are rarely cheap. But the recent market has put these phenomenal investments back within reach.

The recent panic has provided a rare entry point. Even if prices fall further before they rise, these stocks can easily make up for lost time when they move higher again. In this issue, I highlight two of the best stocks in the market to own at valuations not seen in years.

Weekly Update April 2: It started off as an ugly week for the market. But things have gotten better. Stocks flirted with the recent low on Monday but held strong and recovered. That’s a good sign. But is it enough?

Big tariff news is on the doorstep. Uncertainty abounds. It is unclear yet how many countries will be included in the reciprocal tariffs scheduled to take effect today and to what extent there will be exceptions. The market may be happier about things by the end of the week. But if it isn’t, stocks might go lower again.

Cabot Early Opportunities

Monthly Issue March 26: The first quarter of 2025 has been interesting, to say the least. We wrap it up with the March Issue featuring names across the software, security, coffee chain, specialty metals and sports betting markets.

A few familiar faces, and a few new ones, should mean something for everybody. Details inside.

Cabot Income Advisor

Monthly Issue March 25: After falling into correction territory earlier this month, the S&P 500 came off the bottom and has been trending higher. Is that the end of the selling? I don’t think the market has decided yet.

Some tariff clarity could arrive soon. Stocks rallied strongly to start the week partially on news that pending tariffs will be more “targeted.” Technology stocks also rallied on the perception of higher-than-expected AI demand. But the market is very headline sensitive. And the headlines are likely to keep on coming.

If I had to bet, I would say the market probably made the bottom for now and is more likely to trend higher. But I don’t have a high degree of confidence right now. A couple of negative headlines could send stocks plunging to new lows.

There are some select stocks that are actually near the 52-week high. I’m more comfortable selling a covered call on a stock with recent strong performance than initiating a new stock position at this point. In this issue, I highlight a covered call for the biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (ABBV).

Weekly Update April 8: It’s a disaster. There was a range of possibilities with the tariffs. The market’s worst fears came to fruition and the S&P crashed more than 5% on consecutive days for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

Last week the Trump administration announced reciprocal tariffs on just about every nation that trades with the U.S. The tariffs were widespread and severe in many cases. That wasn’t what the market wanted. The S&P is now within a whisker of an official bear market (down 20% from the high on a closing basis). The technology-laden Nasdaq is already there.

Cabot Turnaround Letter

Monthly Issue March 26: In uncertain times like these, it’s only natural that defensive-minded investors are gravitating to healthcare stocks. After all, this space is characterized by consistent demand for essential products and services that millions rely on, regardless of the state of the economy. (Additionally, many of the companies in this category offer dividends that can be considered quite attractive during market sell-offs.)

While the sector itself has only lately returned to favor, a number of consumer-facing healthcare companies remain out of Wall Street’s good graces and under the public’s radar—including some which provide critical staple products for the everyday needs of consumers.

One of those companies is today’s turnaround recommendation.

Weekly Update April 11: In today’s note, we discuss pertinent developments for some of the stocks in the portfolio, including Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), Centuri Holdings (CTRI), GE Aerospace (GE), Paramount Global (PARA), SLB Ltd. (SLB), Teladoc Health (TDOC) and UiPath (PATH).

Gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) continues to lead the portfolio after making a new record high on Thursday.

The U.S. natural gas outlook should prove supportive for SLB Ltd. (SLB).

Cabot Money Club

Monthly Magazine April: Buffett, Graham, Icahn, Templeton ... these are just a handful of seven legendary investors that have helped define what investing success means for generations. In this month’s issue, we’ll investigate the strategies that made these investors titans of the industry, what they have in common, and how you can adopt those strategies to achieve greater profits in your own portfolio.

Stock of the Month April 10: On the surface, the economic numbers still look pretty good. Although unemployment edged up to 4.2% from 4.1% last month, the number is still low. Jobless claims are down; jobs added, up. Manufacturing looks good, but housing continues to be weak, due to sticky prices and high interest rates.

But the good economic news is on pause, due to tariffs. Already, we’ve seen the 30-year mortgage rate rise to 6.85%, and economists are back to predicting a recession, based on rising business and consumer costs related to the tariffs—which are not yet reflected in the economic stats.

ASK THE EXPERTS

Prime Question for Tyler: Hey Tyler. As a contrarian during tough times I like to dig through the rubble of Good Small-Cap Companies that were once well thought of but are currently (getting) hammered. Enovix (ENVX) and FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) come to mind and I was wondering if you had to bet on one of these, which one would it be? Thank you in advance.

Tyler: I love it when somebody refers to my positions as buried in “rubble”! Perfect description - they have been just terrible. I continue to own both, however.My reasoning, and this should address your question, is that ENVX will ultimately get to production stage and when it does it “should” act like a biotech that has just received FDA approval for its first drug. Game changer. That should jolt the stock back to life and then we worry about who is buying what, how much, what the actual customer/product category ramp looks like, how many more production lines/CapEx, etc. It seems like the stock is so beat up that it’s a good value. But of course, it could fail completely.On FIP, I continue to own it because I really like the mix of infrastructure that it owns and I think this exposure is hard to come by with a smaller company. It’s somewhat encouraging that other infra stocks are beaten up as well - it’s not just FIP. I like that it has real assets that it can monetize (like the underground nat. gas storage caverns, once permitted, that nobody really knows about, i.e. the market should be surprised) and, at this price, is paying a 3%+ dividend. I have no feel for how the U.S. Steel (X) negotiations with Nippon will go, but it seems like there’s still potential there (a deal would be good, I believe, as it would open the door to transport a lot more products than just from X, who FIP bought the rail branches from) and, big picture, I like the idea of owning a small slice of the U.S. railroad network if we boost manufacturing in this country. Same goes for FIP’s ports, though it’s tough to see through the current climate and get a bead on whether volumes will ramp or not. In any event, I think for somebody that can really just hold on and wait that FIP is pretty intriguing.

Totally different risk profiles (ENVX’s is higher, in my opinion). And upside in the two stocks is maybe not all that different 2 years out if things go “right”. I think if you have to choose it depends on what sounds more appealing - start-up battery manufacturing coming out of Asia or a domestic infrastructure play.