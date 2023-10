Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending September 29, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Value Investor September 19, 2023 Philip Morris International (PM) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities September 20, 2023 Badger Meter (BMI) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities September 20, 2023 Cellebrite (CLBT) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities September 20, 2023 Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities September 20, 2023 Datadog (DDOG) Sell Cabot Early Opportunities September 20, 2023 e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Sell Remaining Half Cabot Early Opportunities September 20, 2023 Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO) Sell Cabot Income Advisor September 26, 2023 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Buy Cabot Growth Investor September 27, 2023 ProShares S&P 500 Fund (SSO) Sell 1/3 Cabot Turnaround Letter September 28, 2023 Ammo, Inc. (POWW) Buy