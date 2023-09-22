Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending September 22, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Profit Booster August 29, 2023 Yeti (YETI) Buy Cabot Turnaround Letter August 30, 2023 Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Buy Cabot Growth Investor August 31, 2023 Noble (NE) Buy Another Half Cabot Growth Investor August 31, 2023 CrowdStrike (CRWD) Buy a Half Cabot Income Advisor September 5, 2023 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Sell Cabot Income Advisor September 5, 2023 Intel Corporation (INTC) Sell