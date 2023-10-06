Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending October 6, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Value Investor September 19, 2023 Philip Morris International (PM) Buy Cabot Income Advisor September 26, 2023 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Buy Cabot Turnaround Letter September 28, 2023 Ammo, Inc. (POWW) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities October 3, 2023 Zillow (ZG) Sell Cabot Growth Investor October 4, 2023 Noble (NE) Sell 1/3 Cabot Growth Investor October 4, 2023 Celsius (CELH) Sell Cabot Dividend Investor October 4, 2023 Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) Sell