Cabot Prime Core

Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending October 20, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
ServiceDateStockActivity
Cabot Value InvestorSeptember 19, 2023Philip Morris International (PM)Buy
Cabot Income AdvisorSeptember 26, 2023Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)Buy
Cabot Turnaround LetterSeptember 28, 2023Ammo, Inc. (POWW)Buy
Cabot Dividend InvestorOctober 4, 2023Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)Sell
Cabot Dividend InvestorOctober 11, 2023McKesson Corporation (MCK)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthOctober 12, 2023Gates Industrial Corp, plc (GTES)Buy
Cabot Stock of the MonthOctober 12, 2023Noble (NE)Sell 1/3
Cabot Growth InvestorOctober 13, 2023Uber (UBER)Sell 1/3
Cabot Early OpportunitiesOctober 18, 2023Avantor (AVTR)Buy 1/2
Cabot Early OpportunitiesOctober 18, 2023Dynatrace (DT)Buy
Cabot Early OpportunitiesOctober 18, 2023Elastic (ESTC)Buy 1/2
