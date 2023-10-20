Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending October 20, 2023

Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:

Service Date Stock Activity Cabot Value Investor September 19, 2023 Philip Morris International (PM) Buy Cabot Income Advisor September 26, 2023 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Buy Cabot Turnaround Letter September 28, 2023 Ammo, Inc. (POWW) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor October 4, 2023 Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) Sell Cabot Dividend Investor October 11, 2023 McKesson Corporation (MCK) Buy Cabot Dividend Investor October 11, 2023 McKesson Corporation (MCK) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month October 12, 2023 Gates Industrial Corp, plc (GTES) Buy Cabot Stock of the Month October 12, 2023 Noble (NE) Sell 1/3 Cabot Growth Investor October 13, 2023 Uber (UBER) Sell 1/3 Cabot Early Opportunities October 18, 2023 Avantor (AVTR) Buy 1/2 Cabot Early Opportunities October 18, 2023 Dynatrace (DT) Buy Cabot Early Opportunities October 18, 2023 Elastic (ESTC) Buy 1/2