Cabot Prime Core: Recent Buy and Sell Activity, Week Ending October 13, 2023
Stocks bought or sold in the most recent Issue or Update:
|Service
|Date
|Stock
|Activity
|Cabot Value Investor
|September 19, 2023
|Philip Morris International (PM)
|Buy
|Cabot Income Advisor
|September 26, 2023
|Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)
|Buy
|Cabot Turnaround Letter
|September 28, 2023
|Ammo, Inc. (POWW)
|Buy
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|October 4, 2023
|Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
|Sell
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|October 11, 2023
|McKesson Corporation (MCK)
|Buy
|Cabot Dividend Investor
|October 11, 2023
|McKesson Corporation (MCK)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|October 12, 2023
|Gates Industrial Corp, plc (GTES)
|Buy
|Cabot Stock of the Month
|October 12, 2023
|Noble (NE)
|Sell 1/3
|Cabot Growth Investor
|October 13, 2023
|Uber (UBER)
|Sell 1/3
|Cabot Early Opportunities
|October 13, 2023
|Comfort Systems (FIX)
|Sell